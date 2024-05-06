With dramatic coastlines dotted with sacred temples, celebrated gardens, and cutting-edge architecture, the island nation of Japan is wonderfully suited for exploration by small ship. Explore Japan aboard the intimate Heritage Adventurer and venture beyond the major cities to call upon a fascinating variety of off-the-beaten-path locales, including historic towns, famous art centers, and remote islands.

Learn about the crafts and processes of Japan and South Korea, from traditional ceramics to the cultivation of exquisite pearls. Enrich the trip with a full menu of excursion options available during our cruise, as well as optional post-trip extensions. Join us on this riveting voyage in the Land of the Rising Sun!