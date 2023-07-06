Skip to main content
Japan Family Adventure

Discover Japan with your family and learn about Samurai practices, see meticulously sculpted gardens and relish the artistically crafted cuisine.

Bring the family on a journey that takes us to Kyoto’s many temples and gardens, the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and Tokyo’s Edo Museum, which features re-created homes from the Edo period. Feel like a hero wielding a Japanese sword while dressed in traditional pants at the Tokyo Samurai Kenbu.

Spend two nights at a ryokan—a traditional Japanese inn with tatami mat floors, lattice-frame screens, low wooden tables and an onsen (Japanese hot springs bath). During our journey, kids will learn about manga, the Japanese art form of comics and graphic novels popular with all ages, while adults dive into the religious culture of Japan.

July 6–17, 2023

12 days

6 years

Greg Watkins

Structural Liberal Education

Greg Watkins is a lecturer and former assistant director of Stanford's Structured Liberal Education program, whose research interests focus on the intersection of religion with art and philosophy.

Learn more about Greg Watkins

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

