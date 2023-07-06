Japan Family Adventure
Discover Japan with your family and learn about Samurai practices, see meticulously sculpted gardens and relish the artistically crafted cuisine.
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
Bring the family on a journey that takes us to Kyoto’s many temples and gardens, the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and Tokyo’s Edo Museum, which features re-created homes from the Edo period. Feel like a hero wielding a Japanese sword while dressed in traditional pants at the Tokyo Samurai Kenbu.
Spend two nights at a ryokan—a traditional Japanese inn with tatami mat floors, lattice-frame screens, low wooden tables and an onsen (Japanese hot springs bath). During our journey, kids will learn about manga, the Japanese art form of comics and graphic novels popular with all ages, while adults dive into the religious culture of Japan.
DatesJuly 6–17, 2023
Duration12 days
Minimum age6 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Greg Watkins
Structural Liberal Education
Greg Watkins is a lecturer and former assistant director of Stanford's Structured Liberal Education program, whose research interests focus on the intersection of religion with art and philosophy.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
