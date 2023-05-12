Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
springtime view of street with cherry blossom trees
A springtime sojourn through Japan’s alpine country

Japan

Attend the resplendent Aoi Matsuri Festival in Kyoto, see the best of Tokyo and venture off the beaten path by trolley, gondola and cable car into the Japan Alps.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Exploring Japan in the springtime is a time-honored tradition among veteran travelers. On this new program, we combine the best of Japan in the lovely late-spring flowering season with visits to several of the island nation’s mountain resort areas, where we take in the stunning views and enjoy the ambience and traditions of the high country hamlets we pass through.

Along the way, we’ll attend an annual springtime festival in Kyoto, tour a pair of samurai castles, stay at a hot springs resort, sample sake and visit the alpine city of Nagano, host of the 1998 Winter Olympics.

Dates

May 12–26, 2023

Duration

15 days

Price

From $10,895 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

Daniel Sneider

Center for East Asian Studies

Dan has focused his studies on U.S. foreign policy in Northeast Asia, the foreign policy of Japan and Korea, and the formation of wartime historical memory in Asia.

Learn more about Dan

Itinerary

Experience the juxtaposition of ancient and modern Japan

Begin our journey in Kyoto with its annual Aoi Matsuri Festival then relive the age of the samurai as we explore samurai castles and their surrounding grounds in Kanazawa and Matsumoto. View Mount Tateyama, the “Roof of Japan,” up close during our two-day drive along the 56-milelong Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route before concluding in Tokyo.

  • Osaka, Japan / Kyoto

    Upon arrival in Osaka, transfer to Kyoto and check in to our comfortable and well-located hotel. The evening is free to relax and rest after our flights.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

  • Kyoto

    Begin the day in Kyoto’s Fushimi district, one of Japan’s main centers for sake production. Visit the Inari Shrine with its hundreds of vermilion toriis, traditional gates usually leading to a Shinto shrine, and the UNESCO World Heritage site Sanjusangen-do, a temple famous for its 1,002 statues of Kannon, the goddess of mercy. Following a tea ceremony, attend a Kamogawa Odori, a dance that is performed for only two weeks in spring, which re-creates dances of the geisha and maiko (apprentice geisha) from the 1872 Kyoto Exhibition.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kyoto

    Today’s explorations begin at the Gingaku-ji (Silver Pavilion), from where we stroll along the Philosopher’s Path, a mile-long stone trail along a canal lined with cherry trees and temples. We end at Nanzen-ji, a Zen temple known for its rock garden and art collection. This afternoon visit Kodai-ji, a magnificent Zen temple, established by a high-ranking 16th century priestess and renowned for its elegant makie (gold lacquer) interiors, which is flanked by two impressive gardens designed in different styles.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Kyoto – Aoi Festival

    Spend the day at Kyoto’s annual Aoi Matsuri (Hollyhock Festival), a celebration that originated in the 7th century. From specially reserved seats at the Kyoto Imperial Palace, observe a courtly procession of people wearing traditional clothing in the style of Heian-era (794–1185) nobles, attendants, government officials and warriors. See flower-bedecked ox-drawn carts, portable shrines and palanquins draped in hollyhock leaves, an ancient symbol of protection from natural disaster. Experience traditional entertainment such as horse races and archery demonstrations as ancient Kyoto comes to life.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Kyoto / Kanazawa

    Travel by train to Kanazawa on Japan’s north coast, domain of the 16th-century Maeda clan, which, due to its absence of military targets, completely escaped damage during World War II, leaving its historic sites in remarkable condition. Visit the magnificent Kanazawa Castle, with its Gyokusen’inmaru Garden, a fine example of feudal landscaping. Also explore Kenroku-en, ranked as one of Japan’s top three gardens, and Seisonkaku, a superbly preserved samurai mansion.

    Accommodations:

    Hyatt Centric

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kanazawa

    Today visit the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, with its award-winning architecture and exhibitions of the world’s foremost modern art, whose mission is to serve as a bridge between the region and the art of the future. Also visit one of the kutani-yaki workshops where Kanazawa’s famous colorful porcelain is fashioned and explore Higashi Chaya-gai, an exquisitely preserved 19th-century geisha district.

    Accommodations:

    Hyatt Centric

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Kanazawa / Takayama

    Depart Kanazawa this morning, traveling by coach up into the Japan Alps. Stop at Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage–designated village famous for its early-1800s farmhouses, whose thatched roofs are constructed in a unique architectural style known as gasso-zukuri, or “praying hands,” as their steep gables are thought to resemble the hands of monks at prayer. Continue to the mountain town of Takayama, where we view a display of replica parade floats from its two annual festivals and visit its Kami-Sannomachi district, with its merchant dwellings dating back to the Edo era (1603–1868). Check in to our hot-springs resort hotel, with its choice of Western- or Japanese-style rooms. Enjoy our hotel’s 12 different types of onsen (hot-spring baths), both indoor and outdoor.

    Accommodations:

    Hoshokaku Ryokan

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Takayama / Tateyama / Murodo

    Drive to the town of Tateyama this morning to embark by train on the first half of our 56-mile journey into the mountains along the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route. Gain 6,480 feet in elevation traveling by train, cable car and highland bus. Arriving in the small alpine village of Murodo (elevation: 8,038 feet), take in stunning views of nearby 9,890-foot-tall Mount Tateyama, one of Japan’s three holy mountains, affectionately known as the “Roof of Japan.”

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Tateyama

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Murodo / Ogizawa / Matsumoto

    Embark on the second half of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route with a ride through the heart of Mount Tateyama in a 2.3-mile-long tunnel via electric trolley bus, the only one in Japan. Descend to Kurobe Dam, Japan’s tallest dam, by way of cable car and Japan’s only underground funicular, then travel by electric bus through the 3.7-mile-long Tateyama Tunnel to the town of Ogizawa. There we board our coach and drive to Matsumoto to check into our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Buena Vista

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Matsumoto

    This morning explore Matsumoto-jo, one of Japan’s rare original samurai castles, often referred to as the “Crow Castle” due to its black stone exterior, then head to Kamikochi, a pristine highland valley nestled below snow-capped peaks in Chubu Sangaku National Park. Hike along the Azusa River, taking in some of the most spectacular scenery of the Northern Japan Alps before returning to our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Buena Vista

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Matsumoto / Nagano

    Drive to Nagano, host of the 1998 Winter Olympics. Stop along the way at the Daio Wasabi Farm, the largest cultivator of horseradish in Japan, an idyllic spot to wander around and learn about the significance of this important ingredient in Japanese cuisine. Also stop at a brewery that produces “mountain” sake to enjoy a tasting of Japan’s most famous alcoholic beverage. Upon arrival in Nagano, visit Zenko-ji, a 17th-century temple that is home to the first Buddhist statue brought to Japan. Though the statue is hidden from view, the temple is nonetheless one of Japan’s most popular pilgrimage sites. Check in to our hotel and enjoy an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Metropolitan

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Nagano / Tokyo

    Travel to the small town of Obuse to view some of the works of famed ukiyo-e (woodblock print) artist Katsushika Hokusai. Best known for his iconic The Great Wave off Kanazawa, Hokusai spent the last years of his life in Obuse. View what is arguably the finest collection of the artist’s work at the Hokusai Museum and visit Gansho-in, a Zen Buddhist temple, to admire the brilliantly hued, 365-square-foot ceiling painting, Phoenix Staring in Eight Directions, which Hokusai created in 1848 at the age of 89. Return to Nagano this afternoon and board the Shinkansen (high-speed train) for Tokyo. After checking in, independently explore Ginza, the tony shopping district where our hotel is located, whose streets are closed to vehicular traffic on weekends.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Tokyo

    Visit Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine constructed in 1921 to honor the spirits of Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. Set in an evergreen forest in the middle of the city, the shrine was rebuilt in 1958 after the original was destroyed during World War II; the area is a place of both pilgrimage and recreation. Drive along Omotesando, a tree-lined boulevard known for the unique architecture of its luxury-brand boutiques, to Hamarikyu Gardens, a landscaped park set on Tokyo Bay whose traditional style contrasts sharply with its neighboring skyscrapers. This evening you may choose to join an optional excursion to attend a Kabuki performance at a theater located within walking distance of our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Tokyo

    Drive to Ueno Park to explore the Tokyo National Museum, whose vast collection includes works of art, archaeological artifacts and antiquities. Also visit the Edo-Tokyo Museum, which highlights Tokyo’s 400-year history during the Edo period (from 1603 to 1868) through displays of original objects and replicas from its 600,000-item collection. Celebrate our spring sojourn in Japan at a festive farewell reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Tokyo / Home

    After breakfast and checkout, transfer to the airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

colorful flowers in foreground with village houses in distance

Travel in Japan

The spring is an ideal time of year to visit Japan—flowers are in bloom and festivals are plentiful. In general the weather should be very pleasant; however, we may encounter snow during our time in the mountains, where we will be above 6,000 feet of elevation.

Meals and Accommodations

Though all our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world; twin-bed rooms tend to be more spacious than single-bed rooms. In Takayama, we stay at a typical Japanese ryokan. Tea is served at low wooden tables and guests sleep on futons placed on the tatami mats. The Hoshokaku Ryokan also features typical Japanese communal baths, with separate men’s and women’s quarters.

Though Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels, most lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as do the breakfasts during our two-night ryokan stay. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be moderately strenuous. On average, daily programs involve one to three miles of walking, often over uneven terrain. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs may not have handrails. Participants must be in good health and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

Pricing

plates of japanese cuisine

Price

Standard double occupancy:
$10,895 per person

Deluxe double occupancy, with private bath at the ryokan (limited availability):
$11,295 per person

Single occupancy:
$12,495 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 14 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 14 breakfasts, 13 lunches and 6 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Japan

