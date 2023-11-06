Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
beautiful assorted sushi on plate
Hidden gems and unexplored treasures

Japan

Delve into a Japan that few visitors ever see while gaining a deeper, richer perspective as we travel to the remote Naoshima Island, Hiroshima and the town of Matsuyama.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

In the company of faculty leader Ed Steidle, embark on this special itinerary created just for Travel/Study, visiting sites that many tourists bypass. Our journey begins in Kyoto where we stop at several important temples and the Miho Museum, designed by I.M. Pei. On Naoshima Island, explore its rich trove of modern art museums, architecture and sculptures. In Hiroshima, experience the juxtaposition of modern and historical Japan as we reflect on the day the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on the city. In the hot springs resort town of Matsuyama, overnight at a traditional Japanese inn. Itching for more? Explore one of the most dynamic cities in the world on an optional post-tour extension to bustling Tokyo.

Dates

November 6–18, 2023

Duration

13 days

Price

From $10,295 per person

Trip size

38 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Reserve(opens new window)

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Ed Steidle

Stanford Continuing Studies

Ed's background is in comparative literature and medieval literature, and he teaches on the arts and literatures of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more about Ed

"Ed is one of my favorites. He prepares thoroughly, and has an energetic and engaging presentation style. He adds a lot to the trip through meals and just walking along."

— Mike Kahn, ‘67

Itinerary

Hidden gems and unexplored treasures

Begin in Kyoto and explore the significant temples, palaces, shrines and gardens, then journey to the ancient capital of Nara and the remote Miho Museum. In Hiroshima, experience the juxtaposition of modern and historical Japan and visit Naoshima Island, where art fills the landscape overlooking the Inland Sea. Stay at a traditional Japanese inn in the hot springs resort town of Matsuyama.

  • Osaka / Kyoto, Japan

    After our arrival in Osaka, transfer to Kyoto and check in to our comfortable and well-located hotel. The evening is free to relax and rest after our flights.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

  • Kyoto

    We begin our journey with a visit to the Zen rock garden at Ryoan-ji before we tour one of Japan’s most enduring sites, Kyoto’s Golden Pavilion. After a bento lunch, we continue our exploration of Kyoto with a visit to Nijo Castle. Return to our hotel for a welcome reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kyoto

    Begin the day’s explorations at Ginkaku-ji, the Silver Pavilion, taking a walking tour along a canal lined with cherry trees and Zen temples. We end at the Nanzen-ji Temple, known for its rock garden and art collections. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, then tour the Imperial Palace, one of the largest vestiges of the emperors’ presence in Kyoto before the capital was moved to Tokyo. 

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kyoto

    Travel to the Miho Museum, located in a nature preserve in the Shigaraki Mountains and designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei to house the Shumei Foundation’s collection of Japanese teaware and rare art objects. Return to Kyoto after lunch and visit the Heian Shinto shrine and adjoining garden.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Nara

    Embark on a full-day excursion by coach to Nara, where we visit the Kasuga Grand Shrine, famous for its thousands of stone lanterns. Continue to the Todaiji Temple to view its immense bronze daibutsu, or giant Buddha statue. After lunch, visit the Nara National Museum, and on our return to Kyoto, stop in Uji to view the Byodo-in Temple with its Phoenix Hall, one of the most famous structures in Japan. We dine independently tonight.

    Accommodations:

    Westin Miyako

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Hiroshima

    This morning travel by high-speed ferry to Hiroshima on the island of Honshu. After lunch at a local restaurant, visit the striking Atomic Bomb Dome as well as the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, portions of which were designed by renowned architect Kenzo Tange and sculptor Isamu Noguchi. Enjoy the evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Granvia

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Hiroshima and Miyajima Island

    Today we ferry to Miyajima Island to visit the iconic Itsukushima Shrine and torii gate. The shrine and gate are special in that they seem to float on the water at high tide. Enjoy lunch on the island before returning to Hiroshima to spend the afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Granvia

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Hiroshima / Matsuyama

    Today we board a high-speed ferry to Matsuyama, a bustling port town on the island of Shikoku in the Seto Inland Sea. After lunch devote the afternoon to sightseeing, including the Matsuyama Castle and the Ishite-ji Temple, a Shingon temple that has been designated a National Treasure of Japan. Late this afternoon we check in to our traditional ryokan accommodations and enjoy dinner at our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Yamatoya

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Matsuyama, Uwajima and Uchiko

    This morning drive to the historic feudal town of Uwajima to roam the Tensha-en Garden, with its more than 20 varieties of bamboo. Then we head to the Date Museum to take in its collection of Edo period armor, paintings and other samurai antiquities. After lunch visit the small town of Uchiko and explore a number of well-preserved Edo- and Meiji-era dwellings and storehouses. This evening return to Matsuyama for dinner and to relax.

    Accommodations:

    Yamatoya

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Matsuyama / Kurashiki

    Depart this morning by express train to Okayama. Then cover the short distance to the river port city of Kurashiki by motor coach. Kurashiki’s well-preserved 18th-century merchant quarter is now home to shops, museums and teahouses. On our walking tour, venture to the Museum of Folkcraft and the Ohara Museum of Art, with its displays of Western impressionist works and traditional textiles, woodblocks and ceramics. Dine independently this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Kokusai Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Kurashiki, Takamatsu and Naoshima

    This morning travel back across the Seto Inland Sea to Takamatsu. Visit the Isamu Noguchi Garden Museum and tour the Shikoku Mura Village, which displays structures and objects of rural life on Shikoku. Enjoy a typical local udon noodle lunch. Afterward we stop at Ritsurin Garden, considered one of the most outstanding landscape gardens in Japan. This afternoon take a ferry to Naoshima, a small island in the Seto Inland Sea.

    Accommodations:

    Benesse House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Naoshima Island

    Spend today independently exploring Naoshima, a community devoted to cutting-edge contemporary art, with two striking museums, interactive installations and outdoor sculptures. Naoshima is a place of discovery, with a unique symbiotic relationship between natural scenic beauty and art. Stroll among the installations and at the Chichu Art Museum before gathering this evening for a festive farewell reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Benesse House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Osaka / Home

    Transfer to the airport for flights home or join the optional post-trip extension.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Make the most of your trip

Want more time to explore? Get the most out of your stay in this region when you sign up for an optional trip extension.

Post-trip Extension to Tokyo

Explore bustling Tokyo with this post-trip extension and spend three nights in our centrally located hotel in the Ginza District, prime location for entertainment, museum exploration and top restaurants. Tour the magnificent Meiji Shrine, the Hama-Rikyu Gardens and two of Tokyo’s prestigious museums.

Dates

November 18–21, 2023

Duration

4 days

  • Tokyo

    Transfer by ferry and bullet train to Tokyo and check in to our hotel in the heart of the Ginza District. Enjoy an evening relaxing or an optional Kabuki performance.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Tokyo

    Today we visit the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno Park and the prized Nezu Museum, a collection of Japanese and Asian premodern art. Dine at a local restaurant then enjoy an afternoon free to explore the Ginza.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Tokyo

    Our day today includes visiting the magnificent grounds of the Meiji Shrine, continuing to the Hama-Rikyu Imperial Garden. Explore the area at leisure with the afternoon and evening free.

    Accommodations:

    Imperial Hotel

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Tokyo / Home

    Transfer to the Tokyo airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

"We had a super overview of a great country with magnificent geographical features, superbly planned and maintained cities, extraordinary museums containing both antiquities and art, as well as a wonderful, courteous and charming people."

— Deanne Wilson, ‘66

Travel in Japan

The fall is an ideal time of year to visit Japan. Temperatures in November range from the low 60s (°F) in the day and the low 50s in the evening. Although all of our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world. In Matsuyama we stay at a typical Japanese ryokan, where we sleep on traditional tatami mats and futons.

Activity level

We consider this expedition to be moderately strenuous. On average, daily programs involve one to three miles of walking, often on uneven terrain. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs may not have handrails.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

7th century white wooden warehouses

Price

Double occupancy:
$10,295 per person

Single occupancy:
$12,295 per person

Post-trip Tokyo Extension

Double occupancy:
$1,880 per person

Single occupancy:
$2,355 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 10 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations; 2 nights of ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) accommodations (3 additional nights for participants on the optional extension)

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. An additional $200-per-person deposit is required for the optional post-trip extension. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Japan

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)