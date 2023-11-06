In the company of faculty leader Ed Steidle, embark on this special itinerary created just for Travel/Study, visiting sites that many tourists bypass. Our journey begins in Kyoto where we stop at several important temples and the Miho Museum, designed by I.M. Pei. On Naoshima Island, explore its rich trove of modern art museums, architecture and sculptures. In Hiroshima, experience the juxtaposition of modern and historical Japan as we reflect on the day the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on the city. In the hot springs resort town of Matsuyama, overnight at a traditional Japanese inn. Itching for more? Explore one of the most dynamic cities in the world on an optional post-tour extension to bustling Tokyo.