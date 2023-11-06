Japan
Delve into a Japan that few visitors ever see while gaining a deeper, richer perspective as we travel to the remote Naoshima Island, Hiroshima and the town of Matsuyama.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
In the company of faculty leader Ed Steidle, embark on this special itinerary created just for Travel/Study, visiting sites that many tourists bypass. Our journey begins in Kyoto where we stop at several important temples and the Miho Museum, designed by I.M. Pei. On Naoshima Island, explore its rich trove of modern art museums, architecture and sculptures. In Hiroshima, experience the juxtaposition of modern and historical Japan as we reflect on the day the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on the city. In the hot springs resort town of Matsuyama, overnight at a traditional Japanese inn. Itching for more? Explore one of the most dynamic cities in the world on an optional post-tour extension to bustling Tokyo.
DatesNovember 6–18, 2023
Duration13 days
Price
From $10,295 per person
Trip size38 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Ed Steidle
Stanford Continuing Studies
Ed's background is in comparative literature and medieval literature, and he teaches on the arts and literatures of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
"Ed is one of my favorites. He prepares thoroughly, and has an energetic and engaging presentation style. He adds a lot to the trip through meals and just walking along."
— Mike Kahn, ‘67
Itinerary
Hidden gems and unexplored treasures
Begin in Kyoto and explore the significant temples, palaces, shrines and gardens, then journey to the ancient capital of Nara and the remote Miho Museum. In Hiroshima, experience the juxtaposition of modern and historical Japan and visit Naoshima Island, where art fills the landscape overlooking the Inland Sea. Stay at a traditional Japanese inn in the hot springs resort town of Matsuyama.
Osaka / Kyoto, Japan
After our arrival in Osaka, transfer to Kyoto and check in to our comfortable and well-located hotel. The evening is free to relax and rest after our flights.Accommodations:
Westin Miyako
Kyoto
We begin our journey with a visit to the Zen rock garden at Ryoan-ji before we tour one of Japan’s most enduring sites, Kyoto’s Golden Pavilion. After a bento lunch, we continue our exploration of Kyoto with a visit to Nijo Castle. Return to our hotel for a welcome reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Westin MiyakoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kyoto
Begin the day’s explorations at Ginkaku-ji, the Silver Pavilion, taking a walking tour along a canal lined with cherry trees and Zen temples. We end at the Nanzen-ji Temple, known for its rock garden and art collections. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, then tour the Imperial Palace, one of the largest vestiges of the emperors’ presence in Kyoto before the capital was moved to Tokyo.Accommodations:
Westin MiyakoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kyoto
Travel to the Miho Museum, located in a nature preserve in the Shigaraki Mountains and designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei to house the Shumei Foundation’s collection of Japanese teaware and rare art objects. Return to Kyoto after lunch and visit the Heian Shinto shrine and adjoining garden.Accommodations:
Westin MiyakoIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Nara
Embark on a full-day excursion by coach to Nara, where we visit the Kasuga Grand Shrine, famous for its thousands of stone lanterns. Continue to the Todaiji Temple to view its immense bronze daibutsu, or giant Buddha statue. After lunch, visit the Nara National Museum, and on our return to Kyoto, stop in Uji to view the Byodo-in Temple with its Phoenix Hall, one of the most famous structures in Japan. We dine independently tonight.Accommodations:
Westin MiyakoIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Hiroshima
This morning travel by high-speed ferry to Hiroshima on the island of Honshu. After lunch at a local restaurant, visit the striking Atomic Bomb Dome as well as the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, portions of which were designed by renowned architect Kenzo Tange and sculptor Isamu Noguchi. Enjoy the evening at leisure.Accommodations:
GranviaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Hiroshima and Miyajima Island
Today we ferry to Miyajima Island to visit the iconic Itsukushima Shrine and torii gate. The shrine and gate are special in that they seem to float on the water at high tide. Enjoy lunch on the island before returning to Hiroshima to spend the afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
GranviaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Hiroshima / Matsuyama
Today we board a high-speed ferry to Matsuyama, a bustling port town on the island of Shikoku in the Seto Inland Sea. After lunch devote the afternoon to sightseeing, including the Matsuyama Castle and the Ishite-ji Temple, a Shingon temple that has been designated a National Treasure of Japan. Late this afternoon we check in to our traditional ryokan accommodations and enjoy dinner at our hotel.Accommodations:
YamatoyaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Matsuyama, Uwajima and Uchiko
This morning drive to the historic feudal town of Uwajima to roam the Tensha-en Garden, with its more than 20 varieties of bamboo. Then we head to the Date Museum to take in its collection of Edo period armor, paintings and other samurai antiquities. After lunch visit the small town of Uchiko and explore a number of well-preserved Edo- and Meiji-era dwellings and storehouses. This evening return to Matsuyama for dinner and to relax.Accommodations:
YamatoyaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Matsuyama / Kurashiki
Depart this morning by express train to Okayama. Then cover the short distance to the river port city of Kurashiki by motor coach. Kurashiki’s well-preserved 18th-century merchant quarter is now home to shops, museums and teahouses. On our walking tour, venture to the Museum of Folkcraft and the Ohara Museum of Art, with its displays of Western impressionist works and traditional textiles, woodblocks and ceramics. Dine independently this evening.Accommodations:
Kokusai HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Kurashiki, Takamatsu and Naoshima
This morning travel back across the Seto Inland Sea to Takamatsu. Visit the Isamu Noguchi Garden Museum and tour the Shikoku Mura Village, which displays structures and objects of rural life on Shikoku. Enjoy a typical local udon noodle lunch. Afterward we stop at Ritsurin Garden, considered one of the most outstanding landscape gardens in Japan. This afternoon take a ferry to Naoshima, a small island in the Seto Inland Sea.Accommodations:
Benesse HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Naoshima Island
Spend today independently exploring Naoshima, a community devoted to cutting-edge contemporary art, with two striking museums, interactive installations and outdoor sculptures. Naoshima is a place of discovery, with a unique symbiotic relationship between natural scenic beauty and art. Stroll among the installations and at the Chichu Art Museum before gathering this evening for a festive farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Benesse HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Osaka / Home
Transfer to the airport for flights home or join the optional post-trip extension.Included meal: Breakfast
Post-trip Extension to Tokyo
Explore bustling Tokyo with this post-trip extension and spend three nights in our centrally located hotel in the Ginza District, prime location for entertainment, museum exploration and top restaurants. Tour the magnificent Meiji Shrine, the Hama-Rikyu Gardens and two of Tokyo’s prestigious museums.
DatesNovember 18–21, 2023
Duration4 days
Tokyo
Transfer by ferry and bullet train to Tokyo and check in to our hotel in the heart of the Ginza District. Enjoy an evening relaxing or an optional Kabuki performance.Accommodations:
Imperial HotelIncluded meal: Breakfast
Tokyo
Today we visit the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno Park and the prized Nezu Museum, a collection of Japanese and Asian premodern art. Dine at a local restaurant then enjoy an afternoon free to explore the Ginza.Accommodations:
Imperial HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Tokyo
Our day today includes visiting the magnificent grounds of the Meiji Shrine, continuing to the Hama-Rikyu Imperial Garden. Explore the area at leisure with the afternoon and evening free.Accommodations:
Imperial HotelIncluded meal: Breakfast
Tokyo / Home
Transfer to the Tokyo airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
"We had a super overview of a great country with magnificent geographical features, superbly planned and maintained cities, extraordinary museums containing both antiquities and art, as well as a wonderful, courteous and charming people."
— Deanne Wilson, ‘66
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
