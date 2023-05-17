Tuscany and Umbria Walk
Marvel at world-class masterpieces and historic churches, stroll through charming hamlets and feast on the local cuisine with al fresco picnic lunches.
The glories of Tuscany’s art, cuisine and scenery have long been celebrated, but Umbria has remained in the shadow of its better-known neighbor to the west. Explore both regions on our walk through ancient towns and learn about those who have passed this way: the enigmatic Etruscans, the Romans, St. Francis of Assisi and the princes and artists of the Italian Renaissance.
Dust off your hiking boots and get ready for daily walks led by trail expert Peter Watson and illuminating lectures from comparative literature scholar Ed Steidle. Take in the stunning landscapes during al fresco lunches and marvel at the works of Piero della Francesca, Fra Angelico and Luca Signorelli, tucked away in the churches of ancient Etruscan towns.
DatesMay 17–28, 2023
Duration12 days
Price
From $9,595 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ed Steidle
Stanford Continuing Studies
Ed's background is in comparative literature and medieval literature, and he teaches on the arts and literatures of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
“Ed is superb. The ideal combination of intellectual, engaged, friendly, and topical both in his lectures and informal conversations.”
— Lauren Post, '79, MBA '90
Itinerary
Medieval hill towns and Renaissance art
Begin our journey in the Tuscan hill town of Cortona. Weave our way through Tuscany and Umbria to the medieval town of Orvieto by way of Arezzo, Perugia and Assisi. Walk through stunning mountain landscapes and across verdant valleys. Explore the cobbled alleys of Etruscan towns and venture into impressive churches to see the frescoes of renowned Renaissance artists.
Rome, Italy / Cortona
Upon arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, transfer to the Tuscan hill town of Cortona, on the border of Tuscany and Umbria, where we spend the next three nights at a town palazzo. Gather this evening with fellow walkers for a welcome reception.Accommodations:
Hotel San Michele
Cortona
This morning we drive a short distance out of town to embark on our first walk along a scenic ridge to an al fresco lunch. In the afternoon we continue down a Roman paved road into Cortona to explore this ancient Etruscan town. Walkers preferring a longer option can continue their afternoon walk back past a Franciscan monastery to the hotel.Accommodations:
Hotel San MicheleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Arezzo
Today offers a scenic walk through quintessential Tuscan scenery dotted with cypress trees and past Etruscan walls, or a longer hike climbing the hills for magnificent views over the valley. Both groups convene for a picnic lunch before continuing to Arezzo, birthplace of the 14th-century poet Petrarch. Visit the Basilica of San Francesco, which contains one of Italy’s greatest fresco cycles, Piero della Francesca’s magisterial Legend of the True Cross.Accommodations:
Hotel San MicheleIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cortona / Sansepolcro / Perugia
Our walk today leads to Montecasale Hermitage, a Franciscan convent with lovely views over the Tiber Valley. Descend into the little town of Sansepolcro, famous as Piero della Francesca’s birthplace. Visit the town’s Civic Museum to see the famous Resurrection. This afternoon we travel by road to Perugia, the principal town of Umbria and one of the great medieval cities of Italy. Our home for the next four nights is the historic Hotel Brufani Palace in the center of the old town.Accommodations:
Sina BrufaniIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Perugia
Begin our morning with a guided tour of this medieval city. Then spend the rest of the day at leisure, wandering the cobbled alleys, perhaps visiting the great Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria or enjoying a caffè in the lively piazza.Accommodations:
Sina BrufaniIncluded meal: Breakfast
Gubbio
Drive northeast to the austere medieval mountain town of Gubbio, isolated from much of the region. Walk above the town on Mount Ingino, still home to a few wolves, descendants of the very beast charmed by Saint Francis eight centuries ago. Those choosing the shorter walk visit the town itself, a huge imposing bastion on the edge of the Marche region. Its fine Palazzo dei Consoli houses the famed Iguvine Tablets, a rare remnant of the ancient Umbrian language. Return to Perugia for dinner.Accommodations:
Sina BrufaniIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Assisi
The World Heritage site of Assisi is set against the dramatic landscape of Monte Subasio. Spend the morning walking this iconic mountain before riding to the town in the afternoon to visit the Basilica di San Francesco, home to one of the great fresco cycles by Giotto. Alternatively, participants may opt to descend to Assisi on foot. Return to our hotel in Perugia for an evening at leisure.Accommodations:
Sina BrufaniIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Perugia / Norcia
Crisscross the picturesque Umbrian landscape as we walk between the lovely villages of Montefalco and Bevagna. Later this afternoon we drive to the ancient town of Norcia, famed as the birthplace of Saint Benedict and one of Italy’s gastronomic capitals.Accommodations:
Palazzo SenecaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Piano Grande
A dramatic full-day hike takes us through the Sibillini Mountains to the Piano Grande, a high plateau that provides one of the most incredible panoramas in Italy. There are two versions of our circular walk—one descending to the valley floor and the other visiting the nearby peaks.Accommodations:
Palazzo SenecaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Norcia / Orvieto
Depart Norcia today for a lovely valley walk to the beautiful little Abbey of San Eutizio. After lunch we continue down the Valnerina, the valley of the River Nera, to the medieval town of Orvieto, situated on a high volcanic tufa plug rising suddenly out of the countryside. Spend our last two nights in a hillside resort with magnificent views.Accommodations:
Altarocca Wine ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Orvieto
Drive into Orvieto for a full day of exploration, including the famous cathedral with its glittering mosaic and carved-stone façade. Inside, marvel at the spectacular Last Judgement mosaic by Luca Signorelli. After exploring the town on our own, return to the hotel for an elegant farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Altarocca Wine ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Orvieto / Rome / Home
Transfer to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport for our homebound flights.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Pricing
