Activity Level

This program offers a mix of walking in the beautiful countryside and visits to medieval hilltop villages, fine churches and magnificent artworks. For most of our days on the trail, we offer both a scenic walk and a more strenuous option. Scenic walks range from 4 to 8 miles, or approximately 3 hours, on trails that undulate over varied and sometimes rough (muddy, rocky, uneven) terrain with altitude gains (and losses) of about 800 feet. The strenuous options range from 6 to 11 miles, or approximately 4.5 hours of walking, providing the opportunity to explore higher areas and see wilder parts of the countryside. Trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, with altitude gains and/or losses of up to 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health, and must be able to navigate walking routes without assistance. They must be able to walk at a pace of at least two miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply. Travelers must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion. Additionally, restroom facilities are often unavailable along the trail, and it may be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain provides. All of our walks are led by experienced leaders.