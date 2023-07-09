Abruzzo Hike
Delve into a quieter region of Italy where pristine hiking trails crisscross jagged limestone mountains.
Overview
Italy's secret national treasure
Join Professor Jonathan Payne and trail expert Peter Watson on a hike through the heart of a stunning landscape of peaceful mountain scenery and medieval towns. Bypassed by most travelers heading for the nearby hubbub and spectacle of modern Rome, Abruzzo is a sanctuary for nature-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
With more than 30 percent of the land protected by the Italian National Park system, the region has the lowest population in all of Italy. Be on the lookout for rare species such as the Apennine wolf, chamoix and Marsican brown bear as we meander through a myriad of wild flowers and sapphire-hued mountain lakes. Enjoy simple, yet charming, lodgings and feast on the finest traditional Italian country food.
DatesJuly 9–16, 2023
Duration8 days
Price
From $6,495 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Jonathan Payne
Geological Sciences
Jonathan discovered Italy while teaching at a boarding school and has returned many times over the past two decades to study ancient mass extinction events recorded in the rocks of the Dolomites and Apennines and to teach in the Bing Overseas Studies Program in Florence.
Itinerary
Hiking the Apennine Mountains of Abruzzo
Hike the beechwood-covered mountain slopes, grassy high plains and wildlife-filled forests of Maiella and Abruzzo National Parks, taking in spectacular panoramic views along the way.
Rome, Italy / Pescocostanzo
Upon arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, we transfer to the small town of Pescocostanzo. Enjoy a welcome reception and dinner this evening in our hotel, located in a medieval building in the heart of the village.Accommodations:
Le Torri HotelIncluded meal: Dinner
Maiella National Park
Today’s full day hike begins in the verdant high plains of Campo di Give in Maiella National Park and passes between the great peaks of Monte Porrara and Tavola Rotonda. This afternoon, descend to the pasture lands that surround Pescocostanzo.Accommodations:
Le Torri HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Monte Pizzalto
Drive a few miles north to begin our hike on the northern beechwood-covered slopes of Monte Pizzalto. Emerging above the tree line, climb to the 6,450-foot-high peak, looking out over the southern end of the park. Return back down the mountain to Pescocostanzo.Accommodations:
Le Torri HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pescocostanzo / Pescasseroli
Depart Pescocostanzo and drive to Roccaraso for another full day’s hike. Our adventure begins with a steady climb up Valle Arenaro to the great high plain of Piano Aremogna, where we take in incredible panoramic views. After lunch, descend to the village of Barrea, nestled spectacularly above a lake. From Barrea, drive to the small town of Pescasseroli, where we stay in a modern hotel, our home for the next three nights.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel del ParcoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Camosciara
A gentler hike this morning takes us from Barrea to Civitella Alfedena on the far western side of the lake, through pastures and woods teeming with wildlife. In the afternoon, hike through the famous Camosciara, a spectacular ring of mountains named for the wild mountain goats that inhabit the area.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel del ParcoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Abruzzo National Park
After a short drive to the beginning of our hike, climb to a great open bowl in the heart of Abruzzo National Park. Hike through beechwoods, which are a haven for wildflowers this time of year. Descend back to the town of Pescasseroli in the afternoon.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel del ParcoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pescasseroli / Sulmona
Our final hike leads from Pescasseroli through the stunning scenery of Monti Marsicani, where one can see a full sweep of the central Apennines in clear weather. Enjoy a slow, steady climb before resting and enjoying views of valleys below. This afternoon, descend steeply to a local road where our vehicle awaits to drive us to the charming town of Sulmona. Gather for a farewell reception and dinner this evening to toast our journey.Accommodations:
Hotel RojanIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sulmona / Rome / Home
Transfer to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport for outbound flights.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.