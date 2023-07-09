Meals and Accommodations

Our hotels are the best available in each location and are 3- or 4-star establishments. Lunches usually take the form of picnics on the trail, showcasing the local produce and providing healthy options during our hikes. In the evenings, we dine on Italian specialties in the best local restaurants which maintain that greatest legacy of Italian cuisine—honest fare prepared and presented without the fuss that can characterize the cuisine of nearby Italian regions.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a strenuous, physically demanding program. Daily hikes—led by experienced leaders—range from 8 to 15 miles in length and last approximately 5 to 8 hours. The terrain of the Abruzzo region consists of tall limestone mountains that are interspersed with grassy valleys and dotted with small lakes and tarns. Trails include farm tracks that wind through the valleys, as well as mountain paths that are rugged and rocky, with altitude gains and/or losses of 1,500 to 4,000 feet. On some days we will be tasked with carrying our own picnic lunches. Participants must plan to hike with the group for the entire day. To participate fully in this hiking tour, you need to be physically fit, agile and used to exercise of this type, repeated over several consecutive days.