Italy
Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
We have had our eye on southern Italy for a long time and have been working to develop a comprehensive survey of the famous landmarks and lesser-known gems of this rustic region. So we are very pleased to offer this itinerary to you in 2022.
We start in the little-visited region of Puglia in the heel of Italy, where we are introduced to superb cuisine and fascinating village life. Next we visit Basilicata with its rugged landscapes dotted with rock churches and the famous sassi, or cave dwellings, of Matera. We head west to conclude our tour with three glamorous nights on the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast. We hope you’ll come along with us on this fabulous new Travel/Study program!
DatesSeptember 28–October 7, 2022
Duration10 days
Price
From $9,395 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Jonathan Berger
Music
Jonathan will explore the origins of music in southern Italy, from neolithic to the ancient world, and the rich heritage of folk music and its relation to sacred music and opera since the 16th century.
Itinerary
Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples
Come join us as we survey the delights of rustic southern Italy, from Puglia, to Basilicata, to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast in Campania.
Bari, Italy
Arrive independently in Bari, the capital of Italy’s picturesque Puglia region. Transfer to our hotel, housed in one of the beautiful masserias, or fortified farmhouses, for which Puglia is renowned. After we settle into our rooms, enjoy free time to explore the grounds before a welcome reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Masseria Torre CoccaroIncluded meal: Dinner
Puglia / Valle d’Itria
Today tour the beautiful Valle d’Itria, traveling through landscapes of brick-red earth, olive trees and trulli—fairytale-like stone dwellings found throughout this region. Visit the white village of Martina Franca, with its elegant marble-paved streets, then call at Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where more than 1,500 trulli offer a unique immersion in this mysterious style of architecture, which dates back to prehistoric times.Accommodations:
Masseria Torre CoccaroIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Puglia / Lecce
Today we travel to the town of Lecce, known for its baroque architecture and Roman amphitheater, which is still partly visible in the present-day main square. There is time to explore and enjoy lunch on our own before we return to our hotel for an afternoon of swimming, biking or relaxation at the spa. Tonight gather for a wine tasting followed by a dinner of traditional dishes from Puglia.Accommodations:
Masseria Torre CoccaroIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Puglia / Matera
This morning tour some of the incredible olive groves in this region, which are now protected by a regional law. Our guide is a local expert whose life’s work has been the study and protection of these remarkable trees, some of which are 1,000 years old. Next visit Egnazia, a fascinating archeological site where excavations continue today, revealing Bronze Age and Roman ruins. After lunch we make our way west into the rugged mountains of Basilicata. Our destination is the astonishing hill town of Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to extraordinary dwellings carved out of the rock face of a deep ravine. In the 1950s, Matera was referred to as “the shame of Italy” for the miserably poor conditions in which the local people lived. After 50 years and extensive funding, the grottoes of the old town have been restored, modernized and transformed into charming homes, hotels (including ours), shops and restaurants that retain the character and layouts of the original dwellings.Accommodations:
Le Grotte della CivitaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Matera
Spend a full day soaking up the unique ambience of Matera. Explore the steep streets that climb up and down among Matera’s sassi (literally, “stones”), the rock dwellings found in the city’s two historic districts, Barisano and Caveoso. Visit the interior of one of these dwellings, which is furnished as it would have been in the past when multiple families lived together with their livestock. Water for these homes was collected in a fascinating system of terra-cotta pipes and cisterns, now considered one of the most remarkable examples of primitive hydraulics. Matera is also famous for its chiese rupestri, or rock churches, some of which still have their original fresco decoration.Accommodations:
Le Grotte della CivitaIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Paestum / Sorrento
This morning continue west through the rugged countryside of Basilicata and into Campania, en route to the archeological site of the ancient Greek city of Paestum. This evocative and less-visited site is famous for having more magnificent Greek temples than the Acropolis. After lunch in an 18th-century manor set among the ruins, we continue to the lively and elegant town of Sorrento, perched over the Bay of Naples.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel la FavoritaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Sorrento / Amalfi Coast
Today we spend the day driving along the Amalfi Coast, considered one of the most beautiful natural areas in Europe with its sheer cliffs dotted with charming villages and dramatic drops down to the sea. Call at Positano with time to wander the steep streets of this beautiful little town perched on a cliff face. Continue to Amalfi, once one of Italy’s four great maritime republics, together with Pisa, Genoa and Venice. Today Amalfi is a fraction of its original size but still home to stunning architecture, such as a Romanesque cathedral that we will visit.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel la FavoritaIncluded meal: Breakfast
Sorrento / Pompeii
Journey to Pompeii today to visit the most important sections of this vast archaeological area, which provides a unique opportunity to learn about life in this major Roman city before its destruction in the volcanic eruption of 79 AD. The buildings and artifacts provide an extraordinarily detailed chronicle of the daily life of Roman citizens. Return to Sorrento for lunch on our own and an afternoon at leisure. Reconvene this evening for dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel la FavoritaIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Sorrento / Naples
Enjoy a morning at leisure and lunch on our own in Sorrento before we make our way to Naples. This afternoon explore the National Archaeological Museum, home to a stunning collection of Roman artifacts from Pompeii and Herculaneum, including engraved gems and the Farnese Cup, an agate cameo cup dating from the 2nd century BCE. Check in to our hotel and gather for a final seaside dinner to celebrate our journey together.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel Santa LuciaIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Naples / Home
Transfer independently to the airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.