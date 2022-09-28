We have had our eye on southern Italy for a long time and have been working to develop a comprehensive survey of the famous landmarks and lesser-known gems of this rustic region. So we are very pleased to offer this itinerary to you in 2022.

We start in the little-visited region of Puglia in the heel of Italy, where we are introduced to superb cuisine and fascinating village life. Next we visit Basilicata with its rugged landscapes dotted with rock churches and the famous sassi, or cave dwellings, of Matera. We head west to conclude our tour with three glamorous nights on the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast. We hope you’ll come along with us on this fabulous new Travel/Study program!