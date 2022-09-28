Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni Association
Travel/Study
Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples

Italy

Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

We have had our eye on southern Italy for a long time and have been working to develop a comprehensive survey of the famous landmarks and lesser-known gems of this rustic region. So we are very pleased to offer this itinerary to you in 2022.

We start in the little-visited region of Puglia in the heel of Italy, where we are introduced to superb cuisine and fascinating village life. Next we visit Basilicata with its rugged landscapes dotted with rock churches and the famous sassi, or cave dwellings, of Matera. We head west to conclude our tour with three glamorous nights on the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast. We hope you’ll come along with us on this fabulous new Travel/Study program!

Dates

September 28–October 7, 2022

Duration

10 days

Price

From $9,395 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Jonathan Berger

Music

Jonathan will explore the origins of music in southern Italy, from neolithic to the ancient world, and the rich heritage of folk music and its relation to sacred music and opera since the 16th century.

Itinerary



Come join us as we survey the delights of rustic southern Italy, from Puglia, to Basilicata, to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast in Campania.

  • Bari, Italy

    Arrive independently in Bari, the capital of Italy’s picturesque Puglia region. Transfer to our hotel, housed in one of the beautiful masserias, or fortified farmhouses, for which Puglia is renowned. After we settle into our rooms, enjoy free time to explore the grounds before a welcome reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Masseria Torre Coccaro

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Puglia / Valle d’Itria

    Today tour the beautiful Valle d’Itria, traveling through landscapes of brick-red earth, olive trees and trulli—fairytale-like stone dwellings found throughout this region. Visit the white village of Martina Franca, with its elegant marble-paved streets, then call at Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where more than 1,500 trulli offer a unique immersion in this mysterious style of architecture, which dates back to prehistoric times.

    Accommodations:

    Masseria Torre Coccaro

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Puglia / Lecce

    Today we travel to the town of Lecce, known for its baroque architecture and Roman amphitheater, which is still partly visible in the present-day main square. There is time to explore and enjoy lunch on our own before we return to our hotel for an afternoon of swimming, biking or relaxation at the spa. Tonight gather for a wine tasting followed by a dinner of traditional dishes from Puglia.

    Accommodations:

    Masseria Torre Coccaro

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Puglia / Matera

    This morning tour some of the incredible olive groves in this region, which are now protected by a regional law. Our guide is a local expert whose life’s work has been the study and protection of these remarkable trees, some of which are 1,000 years old. Next visit Egnazia, a fascinating archeological site where excavations continue today, revealing Bronze Age and Roman ruins. After lunch we make our way west into the rugged mountains of Basilicata. Our destination is the astonishing hill town of Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to extraordinary dwellings carved out of the rock face of a deep ravine. In the 1950s, Matera was referred to as “the shame of Italy” for the miserably poor conditions in which the local people lived. After 50 years and extensive funding, the grottoes of the old town have been restored, modernized and transformed into charming homes, hotels (including ours), shops and restaurants that retain the character and layouts of the original dwellings.

    Accommodations:

    Le Grotte della Civita

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Matera

    Spend a full day soaking up the unique ambience of Matera. Explore the steep streets that climb up and down among Matera’s sassi (literally, “stones”), the rock dwellings found in the city’s two historic districts, Barisano and Caveoso. Visit the interior of one of these dwellings, which is furnished as it would have been in the past when multiple families lived together with their livestock. Water for these homes was collected in a fascinating system of terra-cotta pipes and cisterns, now considered one of the most remarkable examples of primitive hydraulics. Matera is also famous for its chiese rupestri, or rock churches, some of which still have their original fresco decoration.

    Accommodations:

    Le Grotte della Civita

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Paestum / Sorrento

    This morning continue west through the rugged countryside of Basilicata and into Campania, en route to the archeological site of the ancient Greek city of Paestum. This evocative and less-visited site is famous for having more magnificent Greek temples than the Acropolis. After lunch in an 18th-century manor set among the ruins, we continue to the lively and elegant town of Sorrento, perched over the Bay of Naples.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel la Favorita

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Sorrento / Amalfi Coast

    Today we spend the day driving along the Amalfi Coast, considered one of the most beautiful natural areas in Europe with its sheer cliffs dotted with charming villages and dramatic drops down to the sea. Call at Positano with time to wander the steep streets of this beautiful little town perched on a cliff face. Continue to Amalfi, once one of Italy’s four great maritime republics, together with Pisa, Genoa and Venice. Today Amalfi is a fraction of its original size but still home to stunning architecture, such as a Romanesque cathedral that we will visit.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel la Favorita

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Sorrento / Pompeii

    Journey to Pompeii today to visit the most important sections of this vast archaeological area, which provides a unique opportunity to learn about life in this major Roman city before its destruction in the volcanic eruption of 79 AD. The buildings and artifacts provide an extraordinarily detailed chronicle of the daily life of Roman citizens. Return to Sorrento for lunch on our own and an afternoon at leisure. Reconvene this evening for dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel la Favorita

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Sorrento / Naples

    Enjoy a morning at leisure and lunch on our own in Sorrento before we make our way to Naples. This afternoon explore the National Archaeological Museum, home to a stunning collection of Roman artifacts from Pompeii and Herculaneum, including engraved gems and the Farnese Cup, an agate cameo cup dating from the 2nd century BCE. Check in to our hotel and gather for a final seaside dinner to celebrate our journey together.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel Santa Lucia

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Naples / Home

    Transfer independently to the airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

seaside view of coastal buildings and sea

Travel in Southern Italy

Both Puglia and Basilicata are lesser visited regions of Italy and offer an authentic experience of southern Italian culture. They also have less developed tourist infrastructure than the north: there is more walking required, less perfect English spoken, a slower pace of service—and also fabulous cuisine, wonderfully warm people and fascinating places to encounter.

Meals and Dining Customs

The food in southern Italy, and in Puglia in particular, is delicious, though some of our meals may be heavier and last longer than we are used to, but most days do not include both organized lunches and organized dinners, so it is certainly possible to skip a meal should you feel so inclined. Dinners are usually served comparatively late in southern Italy. Meals in southern Italy are to be savored, and service can feel extremely slow to many Americans.

About our Accommodations

Our hotel in Matera offers a unique opportunity to experience the UNESCO-protected Sassi of Matera in an authentic way. The hotel’s designers have restored the original dwellings of the inhabitants using an approach that conserves architecture and culture. Located in the heart of the historic district, the property is serene, rustic and beautiful, and much effort has been made to have guests experience life in the sassi the way the original inhabitants might have—but with much greater comfort! Rooms have low lighting and furnishings are simple. Floors (and walls!) are made of rough stone; the rooms can be dark, and reaching them requires climbing steep, uneven staircases. Most rooms have bathtubs but no showers, and all rooms have individually controlled thermostats. The service is excellent, and staying here is truly an unforgettable experience as long as one goes into it with an open mind!

Getting Around

Although our excursions are mostly on foot, we drive throughout the region in a private coach. Many of our drives are over narrow, winding roads, the longest of which is 2.5 hours, from Matera to Paestum.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a strenuous program that is at times physically demanding and busy. All our excursions involve extensive walking—between one and three miles throughout historic city centers, around museums and in the countryside. The centers of many of the towns we visit are closed to traffic and in many cases, steep streets are constructed of slippery cobblestones. During excursions to the vast archaeological sites of Egnazia, Paestum and Pompeii, travelers will encounter uneven ground, and our walks through the countryside are over hilly terrain along dirt paths. In the astonishing hill town of Matera, participants must navigate steep streets and enter dark cave dwellings and rock churches. In the cave hotel where we stay during our visit here, guest rooms can only be reached by climbing several flights of steep, uneven stairs cut into the rock. All rooms have uneven floor surfaces, stairs without railings, low lighting and bathtubs without handrails. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

$9,395 per person, double occupancy

$10,995 per person, single occupancy (limited availability)

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, porters and waiters for all group activities

  • 9 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 9 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 7 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Group transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Southern Italy!

