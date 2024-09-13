The very nature of Israel’s existence elicits passionate and varied opinions. Join us for an in-depth exploration of this complex land filled with historic sites, holy places, archaeological excavations, and diverse landscapes.

Experience the most sacred sites of the world’s three great monotheistic faiths and see both modern and ancient Israel during visits to historical and contemporary cities. We’ll delve into the complex matter of drawing boundaries in the Middle East and the dilemmas around making peace between Israel and the Palestinians during our lecture program and in conversation with the diverse array of special guests we meet along the way.