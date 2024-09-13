Skip to main content
Travel/Study
At the intersection of history and religion

Israel

Explore this dynamic country through excursions and meetings with local leaders and visits to sacred sites and archaeological excavations.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

The very nature of Israel’s existence elicits passionate and varied opinions. Join us for an in-depth exploration of this complex land filled with historic sites, holy places, archaeological excavations, and diverse landscapes.

Experience the most sacred sites of the world’s three great monotheistic faiths and see both modern and ancient Israel during visits to historical and contemporary cities. We’ll delve into the complex matter of drawing boundaries in the Middle East and the dilemmas around making peace between Israel and the Palestinians during our lecture program and in conversation with the diverse array of special guests we meet along the way.

Dates

August 31–September 13, 2024

Duration

14 days

Minimum age

18 years

“An incredibly educational experience provided in a non-partisan style with a superb balance of history, current politics and extensive exposure to Israel's architectural and religious monuments.”

Kevin McBride

