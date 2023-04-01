Our excursions and meetings with local leaders shed light on both ancient and modern Israel and provide context for the current conflicts that are part of daily life in this dynamic country. Wander through the Old City of Jerusalem and marvel at the Western Wall, Dome of the Rock and Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Visit Bethlehem, Ramallah, Masada, the hilltop fortress of Herod the Great and the Dead Sea. Explore the Sea of Galilee, Golan Heights and Tzfat, center of Jewish mysticism. Drive along the Mediterranean coast to the Roman town of Caesaria and culminate our journey in Tel Aviv, with its 4,000 Bauhaus-influenced buildings.

Our faculty leader, Kenneth A. Schultz, MA’ 93, PHD’ 96, is a professor of political science with a focus on understanding the causes of war within and between states. During our trip, he will lecture on the complex matter of drawing boundaries in the Middle East, the dilemmas of making peace between Israel and the Palestinians, the conflicts over Jerusalem and the pursuit of harmony in the city, and the foreign policy of the U.S. regarding Israel. From the Golan Heights to Tel Aviv, from the Galilee to Bethlehem, savor the local hummus—one thing about which everyone can agree: there is none better!