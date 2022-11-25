Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni Association
Travel/Study
colorful tropical fish and coral reefs underwater view
A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia

Maluku Islands and Raja Ampat

Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Few places on earth are as ecologically and culturally diverse as Indonesia’s Spice Islands and the Raja Ampat Islands. With dramatic landscapes, lush forests, a profusion of land and marine flora and fauna, friendly islanders and incomparable coral reefs for underwater exploring, this little-traveled region offers an experience unequalled anywhere.

There’s no better way to explore all of the riches of these remote islands than by small expedition ship, and our ship, the Aqua Blu, more than fits the bill. As we ply the waters of the Banda and Ceram Seas with faculty leader Rob Dunbar, soak up this wondrous amalgam of sea, sand, coral reefs, volcanoes and colorful cultures from the comfort of our state-of-the-art ship.

Dates

November 25–December 9, 2022

Duration

15 days

Price

From $16,995 per person

Trip size

27 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Rob Dunbar

Earth Systems Science

Rob is interested in global climate change and how we translate scientific knowledge into better policies and practices to promote the sustainable use of the Earth.

Learn more about Rob Dunbar

Itinerary

A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia

Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Spice Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago, a system of protected marine areas that harbors more than 75 percent of the world’s coral and fish species.

  • Bali, Indonesia

    Arrive in Bali on Friday and transfer to the hotel in the beach resort area of Seminyak. This evening meet fellow travelers at a welcome reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    The Legian Seminyak

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Bali / Ambon Island, Indonesia

    After breakfast return to the airport for a domestic flight from Jakarta to Ambon. Board Aqua Blu at Laha, a famous muck-diving site on Ambon Bay. There are also opportunities for trekking and bird-watching inland. Enjoy a welcome dinner onboard with our group as we settle in to our 12-night cruise.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Saparua, Indonesia

    Early morning depart for the island outpost of Saparua, sailing along the scenic north coast of Ambon. Disembark en route at the coastal town of Hila to explore Fort Amsterdam, a 17th-century Dutch blockhouse. Continue on to Saparua, where a host of water activities awaits you, or discover pottery making at Ouw Village, visit a local market, see European relics or seek out bird habitats.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Banda Islands, Indonesia

    Approach the harbor of the Banda Islands as the sun rises, greeted by kora-kora war canoes. Stroll through history at the Dutch Fort Belgica on Banda Neira, the most hotly contested island in the world in the 16th and 17th centuries, and learn about the colorful story of the old-world spice trade.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Koon Island, Indonesia / Pulau Island

    Snorkel, swim, kayak and spearfish in the numerous blue pools and over the sparkling coral reefs on Koon Island, also known as a marine superhighway because of its location along a migratory route. Kayak along the coast of Gorong Island to view shallow reefs and deep drop-offs. Set sail to Misool after dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Misool, Indonesia

    The majestic seascape of Misool showcases some of the finest reefs on the planet. The land is no less alluring: Take an easy trek on small sandy coves near land-locked lakes. Snorkel, swim, kayak and spear-fish in the numerous blue pools over the sparkling coral reefs.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Wayil, Indonesia

    Navigate Wayil’s secret lagoons on Aqua Blu’s tenders and admire the limestone peaks. Discover your own snorkeling or swimming spot. Relax on the tranquil beaches with cocktails at sunset.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • One Thousand Temples, Indonesia

    Journey through cave systems and to mysterious moon jellyfish lakes. Embark on unforgettable tender trips through karst island seascapes with the opportunity to marvel at ancient rock art. Venture into the inner sanctum of Tomolol Cave, Misool’s famed river-sized waterway that flows through a massive interior.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Penemu Island, Indonesia

    View the mesmerizing terrain and explore the lagoons of Penumu Island from a tender. Snorkel at Melissa’s Garden before ending the day at a pristine beach where a cocktail party awaits.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pulau Wayag, Indonesia

    Watch the magnificence of Wayag Island’s limestone islets and lagoons unveil before your eyes as the sun rises. Climb to the top of Mount Pindito for a bird’s-eye view of the stunning surroundings and attempt to spot rare birds of paradise before making the lagoons and reefs your home for the day.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Aljui Bay, Indonesia / Pulau Pef

    Visit a pearl farm in Aljui Bay, then cruise to Pef and Yangello Islands for snorkeling and water sports in the afternoon. Tour hidden lagoons and karst limestone islets aboard tenders or kayaks. Arrive at Dayang Island for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Dayang Island, Indonesia

    Embark on a morning trek with our guides to look for birds of paradise in the lush forest. Dayang Island is known for an abundance of marine life, especially manta rays. Snorkeling is excellent at Wai along the bordering reef systems. Adventurous divers can survey the sunken wreckage of a World War II P-47D fighter plane and the beautiful reefs and seamounts of Tapok.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Birie Island, Indonesia

    Explore Birie’s bays and lagoons, which lie just off the coast of north Batanta. Discover mangrove-fringed bays and plenty of wildlife en route to the spectacular waterfall in Batanta mainland. We cruise eastward toward Sorong during our final dinner onboard.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Sorong, Indonesia / Bali

    Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast onboard in Sorong before your flight back to Bali.

    Accommodations:

    The Legian Seminyak

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Bali / Home

    Transfer to the airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

beautiful sunset view of island beach

Activity Level

We consider this program to be mildly strenuous. Travelers will board 16-passenger speed boats from the back of the Aqua Blu for daily excursions. Ashore travelers must be able to walk moderate distances, unaided, along beaches and sometimes over rough terrain, including steep and sandy trails. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

For travelers interested in snorkeling, no prior experience is necessary; however, comfort swimming unassisted in open water is necessary. All snorkel gear is provided.

Diving

Travelers wishing to dive must show certification from a recognized agency before participating (BSAC, NAUI, PADI, SSI), and anyone older than 55 is required to show a medical certificate that allows you to dive. There will be one or two dives per a day (depending on the itinerary and the weather), with an average dive time of 45 minutes. Each dive will begin with a comprehensive dive brief, and all divers will be assessed on their experience levels. All diving gear is provided, and a tender with a capacity of eight divers is reserved exclusively for diving activities. One or two dive instructors will be on the boat, pending the number of divers we have participating.

About Our Ship

With a grand legacy as the former British Royal Navy’s HMS Beagle and later as the private yacht of a European aristocratic family, Aqua Blu is a compelling maritime statement. A 2019 refurbishment overseen by Dutch yacht design maestro Cor D. Rover brings the vessel to world-class cruising specifications. Guests can expect to embrace a distinguished sense of history and seafaring evolution when they set foot on this one-of-a-kind cruise ship. Inside the five-deck, 15-suite Aqua Blu, Rover has tastefully paired a brass-and-ivory interior theme with generous and inviting indoor and outdoor social spaces, including a sun deck. Each cabin is equipped with portholes or windows with either a king-size bed or twin beds. The Aqua Blu dining experience promises refreshing and inspiring food, with its menu drawing inspiration from Indonesian, European and Mediterranean cuisines.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

agua blu ship sailing near land on cloudy day

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. Please note that single accommodations are limited. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that SAA non-members should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category A

Cabin on Lower or Main Deck with twin beds and 2 portholes

Cabins: 102, 103, 206

Double occupancy: $16,995 per person

Single occupancy: $21,995 per person

Category B

Cabin on Main, Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2–3 windows

Cabins: 201, 203, 301, 401

Double occupancy: $20,595 per person

Single occupancy: $26,695 per person

Category C

Cabin on Lower Deck with king bed and 3–4 portholes; or Main Deck with twin beds and 3 windows; or Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2 windows

Cabins: 101, 104, 105, 202, 204, 302, 303, 402

Double occupancy: $22,495 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Snorkeling and diving excursions

  • Use of kayaks and stand-up paddle boards

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations in Bali

  • 12 nights aboard the Aqua Blu

  • 14 breakfasts, 11 lunches and 13 dinners

  • Internal flights in Indonesia on November 26 and December 8

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $2,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Indonesia!

Make your reservation now (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

