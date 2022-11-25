Maluku Islands and Raja Ampat
Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Few places on earth are as ecologically and culturally diverse as Indonesia’s Spice Islands and the Raja Ampat Islands. With dramatic landscapes, lush forests, a profusion of land and marine flora and fauna, friendly islanders and incomparable coral reefs for underwater exploring, this little-traveled region offers an experience unequalled anywhere.
There’s no better way to explore all of the riches of these remote islands than by small expedition ship, and our ship, the Aqua Blu, more than fits the bill. As we ply the waters of the Banda and Ceram Seas with faculty leader Rob Dunbar, soak up this wondrous amalgam of sea, sand, coral reefs, volcanoes and colorful cultures from the comfort of our state-of-the-art ship.
DatesNovember 25–December 9, 2022
Duration15 days
Price
From $16,995 per person
Trip size27 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Rob Dunbar
Earth Systems Science
Rob is interested in global climate change and how we translate scientific knowledge into better policies and practices to promote the sustainable use of the Earth.
Itinerary
A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia
Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Spice Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago, a system of protected marine areas that harbors more than 75 percent of the world’s coral and fish species.
Bali, Indonesia
Arrive in Bali on Friday and transfer to the hotel in the beach resort area of Seminyak. This evening meet fellow travelers at a welcome reception and dinner.Accommodations:
The Legian SeminyakIncluded meal: Dinner
Bali / Ambon Island, Indonesia
After breakfast return to the airport for a domestic flight from Jakarta to Ambon. Board Aqua Blu at Laha, a famous muck-diving site on Ambon Bay. There are also opportunities for trekking and bird-watching inland. Enjoy a welcome dinner onboard with our group as we settle in to our 12-night cruise.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Saparua, Indonesia
Early morning depart for the island outpost of Saparua, sailing along the scenic north coast of Ambon. Disembark en route at the coastal town of Hila to explore Fort Amsterdam, a 17th-century Dutch blockhouse. Continue on to Saparua, where a host of water activities awaits you, or discover pottery making at Ouw Village, visit a local market, see European relics or seek out bird habitats.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Banda Islands, Indonesia
Approach the harbor of the Banda Islands as the sun rises, greeted by kora-kora war canoes. Stroll through history at the Dutch Fort Belgica on Banda Neira, the most hotly contested island in the world in the 16th and 17th centuries, and learn about the colorful story of the old-world spice trade.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Koon Island, Indonesia / Pulau Island
Snorkel, swim, kayak and spearfish in the numerous blue pools and over the sparkling coral reefs on Koon Island, also known as a marine superhighway because of its location along a migratory route. Kayak along the coast of Gorong Island to view shallow reefs and deep drop-offs. Set sail to Misool after dinner.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Misool, Indonesia
The majestic seascape of Misool showcases some of the finest reefs on the planet. The land is no less alluring: Take an easy trek on small sandy coves near land-locked lakes. Snorkel, swim, kayak and spear-fish in the numerous blue pools over the sparkling coral reefs.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wayil, Indonesia
Navigate Wayil’s secret lagoons on Aqua Blu’s tenders and admire the limestone peaks. Discover your own snorkeling or swimming spot. Relax on the tranquil beaches with cocktails at sunset.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
One Thousand Temples, Indonesia
Journey through cave systems and to mysterious moon jellyfish lakes. Embark on unforgettable tender trips through karst island seascapes with the opportunity to marvel at ancient rock art. Venture into the inner sanctum of Tomolol Cave, Misool’s famed river-sized waterway that flows through a massive interior.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Penemu Island, Indonesia
View the mesmerizing terrain and explore the lagoons of Penumu Island from a tender. Snorkel at Melissa’s Garden before ending the day at a pristine beach where a cocktail party awaits.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pulau Wayag, Indonesia
Watch the magnificence of Wayag Island’s limestone islets and lagoons unveil before your eyes as the sun rises. Climb to the top of Mount Pindito for a bird’s-eye view of the stunning surroundings and attempt to spot rare birds of paradise before making the lagoons and reefs your home for the day.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Aljui Bay, Indonesia / Pulau Pef
Visit a pearl farm in Aljui Bay, then cruise to Pef and Yangello Islands for snorkeling and water sports in the afternoon. Tour hidden lagoons and karst limestone islets aboard tenders or kayaks. Arrive at Dayang Island for dinner.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Dayang Island, Indonesia
Embark on a morning trek with our guides to look for birds of paradise in the lush forest. Dayang Island is known for an abundance of marine life, especially manta rays. Snorkeling is excellent at Wai along the bordering reef systems. Adventurous divers can survey the sunken wreckage of a World War II P-47D fighter plane and the beautiful reefs and seamounts of Tapok.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Birie Island, Indonesia
Explore Birie’s bays and lagoons, which lie just off the coast of north Batanta. Discover mangrove-fringed bays and plenty of wildlife en route to the spectacular waterfall in Batanta mainland. We cruise eastward toward Sorong during our final dinner onboard.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sorong, Indonesia / Bali
Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast onboard in Sorong before your flight back to Bali.Accommodations:
The Legian SeminyakIncluded meal: Breakfast
Bali / Home
Transfer to the airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Category A
Cabin on Lower or Main Deck with twin beds and 2 portholes
Cabins: 102, 103, 206
Double occupancy: $16,995 per person
Single occupancy: $21,995 per person
Category B
Cabin on Main, Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2–3 windows
Cabins: 201, 203, 301, 401
Double occupancy: $20,595 per person
Single occupancy: $26,695 per person
Category C
Cabin on Lower Deck with king bed and 3–4 portholes; or Main Deck with twin beds and 3 windows; or Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2 windows
Cabins: 101, 104, 105, 202, 204, 302, 303, 402
Double occupancy: $22,495 per person
Join us in Indonesia!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.