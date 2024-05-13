Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A walk through the lush Emerald Isle

Ireland

Explore centuries-old castles that line the verdant hills and stroll along craggy coastlines on a walking trip through Ireland.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Remnants of Ireland’s ancient, isolated Celtic past are sprinkled all along its craggy and weather-beaten Atlantic coastline. Join us as we explore the coves, caves, jutting peninsulas and bucolic villages that populate the Emerald Isle’s wild western shores, coming upon medieval castles, sprawling estates and even Ireland’s oldest dated megalithic monument.

During our daily walks across verdant rolling hills and rugged coastal ridges, we’ll visit such iconic locales as the legendary Ring of Kerry, the sheer Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle. Walking guide Peter Watson and our Stanford faculty leader will be on hand to add a dash of enlightenment to our wanderings across these magical, mystical landscapes.

Dates

May 13–23, 2024

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

