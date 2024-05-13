Remnants of Ireland’s ancient, isolated Celtic past are sprinkled all along its craggy and weather-beaten Atlantic coastline. Join us as we explore the coves, caves, jutting peninsulas and bucolic villages that populate the Emerald Isle’s wild western shores, coming upon medieval castles, sprawling estates and even Ireland’s oldest dated megalithic monument.

During our daily walks across verdant rolling hills and rugged coastal ridges, we’ll visit such iconic locales as the legendary Ring of Kerry, the sheer Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle. Walking guide Peter Watson and our Stanford faculty leader will be on hand to add a dash of enlightenment to our wanderings across these magical, mystical landscapes.