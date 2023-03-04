In a country as vast as India, no single visit can possibly capture the diversity of its myriad cultures, ethnicities and religions. Despite this challenge, our trip aims to offer a uniquely comprehensive look, giving travelers a chance to see a kaleidoscope of its cultural, historical, religious and natural riches all within one trip. Travel by rail aboard the Palace on Wheels, bedecked with golden accents and featuring spacious, luxurious cabins that reflect a bygone era of rail travel complemented with the latest modern conveniences. Enjoy a camel safari at the breathtaking Sam Sand Dunes, search for the elusive majestic tigers in the wild at Ranthambore National Park and the explore the dazzling Palace of Mirrors in Jaipur’s Amber Fort, once the royal residence of the Rajput maharajas and their families. We’ll see temples ancient and modern, observe unique flora and fauna, attend traditional music and dance performances, and learn about the complex cultures and practices that are very much a part of modern India.

Join Ed Steidle on this deep dive into Hindu culture, Muslim monuments, Buddhist temples and colonial architecture—the long and vibrant history that defines India today. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on an exceptional journey filled with adventure.