From the Taj Mahal to rural villages, from gemstones to mango groves, you’ll experience a kaleidoscope of Indian arts, architecture, and daily life. See the regal mausoleums of Agra and bustling bazaars of Delhi before spending time amongst the elusive tigers of Ranthambore. In Jaipur, you’ll have lunch in the famed Pink City and visit spectacular palaces.

The second leg of our journey takes us to Kolkata where we’ll embark on a cruise of the Bhagirathi-Hooghly River on the beautifully appointed Ganges Voyager. Stops along the way include an excursion to Chandernagore, where we’ll experience the vibrant colors and joyful energy of Vasant Panchami, the spring festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Saraswati.