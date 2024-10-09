This narrow gap through the Rhenish Slate mountains is truly full of wonder. From a guided visit and private concert in the Beethoven-Haus Bonn to regional wine and beer tastings, this is a trip that will fully immerse you in Rhine romanticism.

Stroll through the beautiful cities in the river valley, and take in the views to Heidelberg Castle by mountain railway. A stunning boat trip highlights the legendary Lorelei Rock. This is a journey that celebrates abundant joy and human creativity. You’ll marvel at castles, stand in awe of Chagall’s stained-glass church windows, and relish the bounty that visitors to the Upper Middle Rhine Valley have enjoyed for centuries.