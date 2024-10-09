Germany
Journey through a section of Germany that has inspired generations of painters, poets, thinkers, and musicians. Discover the natural beauty and wines of the Rhine Gorge.
Overview
A window into the majesty of the Rhine Valley
This narrow gap through the Rhenish Slate mountains is truly full of wonder. From a guided visit and private concert in the Beethoven-Haus Bonn to regional wine and beer tastings, this is a trip that will fully immerse you in Rhine romanticism.
Stroll through the beautiful cities in the river valley, and take in the views to Heidelberg Castle by mountain railway. A stunning boat trip highlights the legendary Lorelei Rock. This is a journey that celebrates abundant joy and human creativity. You’ll marvel at castles, stand in awe of Chagall’s stained-glass church windows, and relish the bounty that visitors to the Upper Middle Rhine Valley have enjoyed for centuries.
DatesOctober 9–18, 2024
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
Reservations aren't yet open for this trip.
