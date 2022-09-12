About Sophomore College

Sophomore College at Stanford provides rising sophomores with an intensive and immersive learning experience, including field trips and activities outside class to engage in experiential learning. Seminars during this three-week residential summer program are limited to 10-14 students. For this Travel/Study program, we team up with Professor Bill Durham, joining his seminar on evolution and conservation.

We kick off our journey with two intensive days of seminars with Professor Durham, remembering what it’s like to be a student on Stanford’s campus. We then head to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands for hands-on experiences side by side with Stanford sophomores. Enjoy daily field explorations, followed with presentations by the undergraduates. The combination of travel, education, student energy and adventure makes these programs one of a kind. Intellectually curious travelers who are ready to participate in an intense academic experience will get the most out of this Seminar. Enthusiasm about outdoor adventure, acceptance traveling as part of a multi-generational group, and participation in daily activities that require mobility and agility are also required.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be a moderately strenuous expedition. During the cruise portion of the itinerary, most of our touring onshore is on sand, dirt or gravel paths and includes some rocky or boulder-strewn terrain. Walks range from short, relaxing strolls to more vigorous hikes, and most days include at least one opportunity to swim or snorkel in the Galápagos Islands’ rich marine environment. Participants will also have ample opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery from the comfort of our ship’s decks.

About Our Ship

Launching in August 2022, the National Geographic Islander II is specially refitted for Galápagos with forward viewing platforms and expansive surrounding teak decks for wildlife sightings. Zodiac Mark V boats provide quick access to the shore. A custom-built glass bottom Zodiac, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snorkel gear allow for marine discovery. The ship also offers an Observation Deck with grill and bar, fitness center, sauna, outdoor showers, plunge pool. Other amenities include a Science Hub, chart room, library and beverage center. Indoor-outdoor dining features menus with local, sustainable ingredients.

The Islander II is part of the first self-disinfecting fleet to rollout ACT CleanCoat™, a non-toxic, chemical-free system that saves more than one million gallons of water annually and produces less plastic in the supply chain and waste stream. This photocatalytic cleaning process lowers our carbon footprint and creates a cleaner, healthier shipboard environment for guests and crew alike.