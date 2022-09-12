Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
two blue-footed boobies dancing
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College seminar

Galápagos Islands

Join a seminar on evolution and conservation with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. Within our unique Field Seminar format, Travel/Study joins forces with Sophomore College to provide an incredible academic experience for a mix of undergraduates and alumni.

Our adventure begins with two days on the Stanford campus for an intensive crash course led by Professor Bill Durham on Darwin, evolution and the remarkable “living laboratory” of the Galápagos Islands. We then fly to South America and travel aboard the newly refitted National Geographic Islander II to explore alongside some of the brightest young minds at Stanford today.

Dates

September 12–25, 2022

Duration

14 days

Price

From $12,995 per person

Trip size

29 participants

Minimum age

12 years
Reserve (external link)

Chasing wonder

Want to see what travel looks like when Travel/Study combines forces with the university’s Sophomore College program? Watch these travelers and students exploring together and pondering evolution and sustainability.

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Bill Durham

Anthropology and Human Biology

An enthusiastic and innovative educator, Bill's lectures cover the ecology, evolution, and conservation of the world's most unusual flora and fauna in Galápagos.

Learn more about Bill Durham

Itinerary

Following in Darwin’s footsteps

Enjoy two days of on-campus workshops before traveling to Ecuador with Stanford sophomores. Delve into the topics of evolution and conservation aboard the sleek National Geographic Islander II, well-appointed with a variety of tools for exploration, ideal for cruising the Galápagos in comfort.

  • Stanford, California

    Alumni participants arrive on campus in time for a welcome reception, casual dinner and orientation with students and staff.

    Included meal: Dinner
  • to

    Stanford University

    Attend lectures on campus given by Professor Bill Durham, who leads discussions on key aspects of evolution, wildlife and environmental history in the Galápagos Islands. Join students for lunch between lectures.

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • San Francisco / Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Head to San Francisco International Airport for our early-morning flight to Ecuador and transfer to our hotel upon arrival late this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel del Parque

  • Guayaquil / Baltra Island / Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz Island

    Depart the mainland for the Galápagos on a morning flight to Baltra Island, then transfer across Santa Cruz Island to the port town of Puerto Ayora, where we embark our ship. After settling into our cabins, gather for dinner and the first of our student-led presentations.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • San Cristóbal Island

    Today we disembark at the eastern tip of San Cristóbal Island for a hike offering spectacular views of the shoreline, where all three species of boobies are found. Observe frigate birds fluttering their red gular pouches and catch sight of a colony of bachelor sea lions. Following lunch enjoy a panga ride along shores lined with banks of tuff-stone layers to reach Cerro Brujo's wide white coral beach. These are the very same shores that Charles Darwin walked upon in September 1835.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • San Cristóbal Island

    This morning continue our exploration of San Cristóbal Island, passing by the oft-photographed Leon Dormido islet. After lunch, we land at Puerto Baquerizo Moreno and drive to Cerro Colorado on the island’s southern shore to visit the breeding center of endangered giant tortoises. The surrounding deciduous forest is home to dozens of bird species, including two species that are endemic to this island, the San Cristóbal mockingbird and San Cristóbal lava lizard.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Española Island

    Our morning stop at Gardner Bay on Española Island includes a short walk to observe sea lions, mockingbirds and finches with plenty of time to enjoy the beach. Partake in the area’s great snorkeling or explore the water by kayak or paddleboard. This afternoon at Punta Suárez, take a walk on lava and boulder terrain to visit seabird colonies, including the waved albatross, boobies, swallow-tailed gulls and the famous “blowhole,” a geological formation.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Floreana Island

    Venture to the olivine-tinted beach at Punta Cormorant this morning for a walk across the isthmus past a shallow lagoon frequented by flamingos. Later take a panga ride around Champion Islet, snorkel, kayak or paddleboard. In the afternoon visit Post Office Bay, where you can drop postcards in the historic barrel that has served as a de facto mailbox for more than two centuries. Learn about the colorful history of the area, as well as the story of how mail is taken from the barrel and delivered all over the world today.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Santa Cruz Island

    Today we visit the Charles Darwin Research Station to learn about programs dedicated to breeding and rearing giant tortoises and to understand the efforts and results of Galápagos biology fieldwork. Enjoy free time to stroll the streets of Puerto Ayora before traveling to the highlands to observe giant tortoises roaming in the wild. Look for the emblematic Darwin’s finches and the endemic Scalesia trees that thrive in this area before returning to the ship.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Plaza Sur / Santa Fe Island

    Sea lions greet us at South Plaza, an uplifted block carpeted in salt-loving succulents and teeming with wildlife, including a noisy group of bachelor sea lions and a population of land iguanas. Thread your way across the island through an impressive forest of cactus trees, and thrill at aerial displays of the nocturnal, cliff-nesting swallow-tail gulls and red-tailed tropicbirds. After lunch continue to Santa Fe Island and its sandy-white beach populated by colonies of sea lions. Take a nature walk and look for Galápagos hawks and Santa Fe land iguana. Following our walk, snorkel and swim along a natural wave barrier.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Santiago Island

    Visit the tiny Chinese Hat Islet to hike a trail that begins at a crescent-shaped white sandy beach. The cove offers excellent swimming and snorkeling opportunities to see white-tipped reef sharks and sometimes even Galápagos penguins. After lunch, board the pangas to land at Sullivan Bay on the east coast of Santiago Island. Hike across the impressive lava flows or head for the coast to swim, snorkel or just relax.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Genovesa Island

    Begin an exploration of Genovesa Island with a walk to observe its marine and land birds along the shore of Darwin Bay. Take an optional hike over sharp lava and uneven terrain for dramatic views or return to the beach to enjoy swimming and snorkeling at the island’s beautiful natural harbor. Visit Prince Philip’s Steps this afternoon for a short but steep climb up a wooden staircase. Once at the top, walk on flat terrain to the other side of this small island, observing large colonies of Nazca boobies, frigate birds, storm petrels and the elusive short-eared owl. Gather for a farewell reception before dinner aboard our ship this evening.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Islander II

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Baltra Island / Disembark / Guayaquil, Ecuador / U.S.

    After breakfast, disembark our ship on Baltra Island and fly to Guayaquil, where we check in to our day rooms. Rest and relax before flights home.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel del Parque

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

landscape view of island with sea in distance

About Sophomore College

Sophomore College at Stanford provides rising sophomores with an intensive and immersive learning experience, including field trips and activities outside class to engage in experiential learning. Seminars during this three-week residential summer program are limited to 10-14 students. For this Travel/Study program, we team up with Professor Bill Durham, joining his seminar on evolution and conservation.

We kick off our journey with two intensive days of seminars with Professor Durham, remembering what it’s like to be a student on Stanford’s campus. We then head to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands for hands-on experiences side by side with Stanford sophomores. Enjoy daily field explorations, followed with presentations by the undergraduates. The combination of travel, education, student energy and adventure makes these programs one of a kind. Intellectually curious travelers who are ready to participate in an intense academic experience will get the most out of this Seminar. Enthusiasm about outdoor adventure, acceptance traveling as part of a multi-generational group, and participation in daily activities that require mobility and agility are also required.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be a moderately strenuous expedition. During the cruise portion of the itinerary, most of our touring onshore is on sand, dirt or gravel paths and includes some rocky or boulder-strewn terrain. Walks range from short, relaxing strolls to more vigorous hikes, and most days include at least one opportunity to swim or snorkel in the Galápagos Islands’ rich marine environment. Participants will also have ample opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery from the comfort of our ship’s decks.

About Our Ship

Launching in August 2022, the National Geographic Islander II is specially refitted for Galápagos with forward viewing platforms and expansive surrounding teak decks for wildlife sightings. Zodiac Mark V boats provide quick access to the shore. A custom-built glass bottom Zodiac, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snorkel gear allow for marine discovery. The ship also offers an Observation Deck with grill and bar, fitness center, sauna, outdoor showers, plunge pool. Other amenities include a Science Hub, chart room, library and beverage center. Indoor-outdoor dining features menus with local, sustainable ingredients.

The Islander II is part of the first self-disinfecting fleet to rollout ACT CleanCoat™, a non-toxic, chemical-free system that saves more than one million gallons of water annually and produces less plastic in the supply chain and waste stream. This photocatalytic cleaning process lowers our carbon footprint and creates a cleaner, healthier shipboard environment for guests and crew alike.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that SAA non-members should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category A

Suites on Main Deck with two large windows, seating area with sofa and lounge chair, convertible king/twin beds, ample closets marble double-sink bathroom, available WiFi, stocked mini-bar and flat screen television with shipboard network

Average square feet: 280
Cabins: 203, 205-208, 210, 211, 212, 215, 220

  • Double: $12,995 per person

Category B

Suites on Bridge Deck with two large windows, seating area with sofa and lounge chair, convertible king/twin beds, ample closets marble double-sink bathroom, available WiFi, stocked mini-bar and flat screen television with shipboard network

Average square feet: 280
Cabins: 301, 302, 306, 308, 310, 311, 312, 316

  • Double: $14,645 per person

Category C

Single suite on Main Deck with two large windows, seating area with sofa and lounge chair, convertible king/twin beds, ample closets marble double-sink bathroom, available WiFi, stocked mini-bar and flat screen television with shipboard network

Average square feet: 280
Cabins: 217, 222

  • Single: $19,235 per person

Category D

Single suite on Bridge Deck with two large windows, seating area with sofa and lounge chair, convertible king/twin beds, ample closets marble double-sink bathroom, available WiFi, stocked mini-bar and flat screen television with shipboard network

Average square feet: 280
Cabins: 315, 318

  • Single: $20,641 per person

Category E

Islander Suite on Main or Bridge Deck with four windows, separate living room with sofa, two lounge chairs, marble double-sink bathroom with rain shower and tub, convertible king/twin beds, ample closet, available WiFi, stocked mini-bar and flat screen television with shipboard network

Average square feet: 515
Cabins: 209, 218, 303, 309

  • Double: $16,945 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 days of lectures on Stanford campus

  • 1 night of deluxe hotel accommodations plus the use of day rooms on 9/25

  • 9-nights aboard National Geographic Islander II

  • 13 breakfasts, 11 lunches and 11 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Domestic flights within Ecuador

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in the Galápagos!

Make your reservation now (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)