Galápagos Family Adventure

Experience the ultimate outdoor classroom cruising among the enchanted islands of the Galápagos aboard the luxurious La Pinta, chartered exclusively for Stanford families and ideally suited for exploring this archipelago. See the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution.

Visit several of the Galápagos’ volcanic islands, snorkeling amid sea lions and spinner dolphins in the clear waters. Sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and waved albatrosses. Adults enjoy lectures from a Stanford scholar while kids have fun learning from their zany Young Explorer leaders, all recent Stanford graduates.