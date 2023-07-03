Galápagos Family Adventure

Experience the ultimate outdoor classroom cruising among the enchanted islands of the Galápagos aboard the 54-cabin Galápagos Legend, chartered exclusively for Stanford families and ideally suited for exploring the Galápagos archipelago. Get up close and personal with the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution.

Visit several of the Galápagos’ volcanic islands, snorkeling amid sea lions and spinner dolphins in the clear waters. Sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas and learn the dances of the blue-footed boobies and waved albatrosses. Adults enjoy lectures from Professor William (Bill) Durham, ’71, while kids have fun learning from their zany Young Explorer leaders, all recent Stanford graduates.