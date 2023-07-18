The Galápagos archipelago is often considered the jewel in the crown of Ecuador, and for good reason! Sitting some 500 miles off the coast are the Galápagos Islands where animals far outnumber people and can be observed from just a few feet away.

Our small expedition ship, the newly refitted National Geographic Islander II, is the perfect vessel for exploring their world, by panga, kayak, while snorkeling or hiking. Towards the end of our expedition, enjoy two nights on Santa Cruz island, home to the Charles Darwin Research Station. Joined by biology professor Liz Hadly, discover Ecuador’s world-renowned chain of islands AND its fascinating mainland!