Alsace and Burgundy Walk
Sample fine vintages and traditional cuisine, meander picturesque towns with half-timbered buildings, and explore the regions’ rolling hills and valleys on foot.
Non, je ne regrette rien! Indulge in regional dishes such as choucroûte garnie and the famous local Rieslings. Visit Strasbourg where Gutenberg developed his printing press, stop at the abbeys of Vézelay and Fontenay, and explore Cluny, once the most important religious institution in Christendom.
Join faculty leader Jeremy Sabol and trail expert Peter Watson and explore the beautiful Vézelay valley that was carved by the Cure River. Travel east to the medieval town of Flavigny and walk across the hills of Mont Auxois, the site of Gaul’s last stand against Julius Caesar. Stroll through quaint villages and the world-renowned vineyards of Côtes de Beaune before exploring the extraordinary Abbey of Cluny. Walk above the Vosges mountain vineyards and view the spectacular terrain of the Lorraine and Rhine valleys.
DatesSeptember 12–23, 2023
Duration12 days
From $9,395 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Jeremy Sabol
Structural Liberal Education
Jeremy specializes in early modern intellectual history, with a particular focus on philosophy, literature and their relationship to broader historical phenomena. He also has a particular focus on French existentialism.
A walk through the countryside
Begin in Burgundy with walks through three premier wine regions: Côtes de Nuits, Côtes de Beaune and Mâconnais. Visit medieval villages and Cistercian abbeys and the magnificent Hospices de Beaune. Then travel to Alsace for walks looking out to the Alps and across the Rhine valley. Take in the distinctive architecture of such charming towns as Colmar, Riquewihr and Kaysersberg.
Paris, France / Chailly-sur-Armançon
Upon arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, we transfer to our château hotel in Chailly. Gather this evening for a festive welcome reception and dinner at our hotel.Accommodations:
Hôtel Golf Château de ChaillyIncluded meal: Dinner
Vézelay
Our first walk begins in the beautiful valley of the Cure River just below the Vézelay Abbey. Visit this magnificent building, perched on the summit of a nearby hill and the starting point for many medieval pilgrims bound for Spain’s Camino de Santiago.Accommodations:
Hôtel Golf Château de ChaillyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Flavigny / Fontenay / Beaune
Drive to the medieval town of Flavigny to begin our walk across the hills to Mont Auxois, site of Gallic ruler Vercingetorix’s last stand against Julius Caesar’s legionnaires. After a picnic lunch, walk along the valley to the Fontenay Abbey. Continue this afternoon to the beautifully preserved town of Beaune, famous for the Hospices, a former charitable foundation that now hosts a famous annual wine auction. Stay in the heart of town at one of France’s best-loved hotels.Accommodations:
Hôtel Le CepIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Côtes de Beaune
Today walk through the world-renowned vineyards of the Côtes de Beaune. The villages here are inhabited by just a few hundred people, but the village names reverberate around the world: Pommard, Montrachet and Volnay. We have a chance to taste some of these famous wines after our afternoon walk. The evening is at leisure.Accommodations:
Hôtel Le CepIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Mâconnais / Cluny
Drive south to the Mâconnais, a lovely white wine region of rolling hills, and walk across the hills toward Cluny. In the afternoon visit the Cluny Abbey, once the most important religious institution in the Christian world and the largest church ever built until the completion of Saint Peter’s in Rome. Return to Beaune by road. Enjoy dinner independently.Accommodations:
Hôtel Le CepIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Côtes de Nuits / Vougeot
Today we walk through the Côtes de Nuits, the region of such famous wine villages as Aloxe-Corton, Vosne-Romanée and Nuits-Saint-Georges. In the afternoon we continue to Château du Clos de Vougeot before returning to Beaune for dinner.Accommodations:
Hôtel Le CepIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Beaune / Plâteau de Milles Étangs / Ronchamp / Rouffach
Depart Beaune and drive to the little-known departement of Haute-Saône. This morning, explore Plâteau de Milles Étangs and the numerous ponds and lakes that give the area its name. After lunch, pause in Ronchamp to admire the stunning work of Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier, his Roman Catholic chapel Notre-Dame du Haut. From here we continue by road to Alsace and our elegant hotel in Rouffach.Accommodations:
Château D’IsenbourgIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Route des Crêtes
Spend the day high up on the Route des Crêtes, which was built during World War I as a military road. Today the road provides superb access to some of the finest scenery in France and, if the weather is clear, we can enjoy views of the Alps and the nearby Vosges range. After our walk return to Alsace for the evening.Accommodations:
Château D’IsenbourgIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ribeauvillé or Colmar / Riquewihr / Kaysersberg
Begin the day at the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle, which stands in a magnificent setting high above vineyards. From here opt to follow trails through vineyards and hills covered in lush forest to the little town of Ribeauvillé. Alternatively, spend the morning in the charming Alsatian town of Colmar and visit its great Unterlinden Museum. After lunch both groups convene and continue to the picture-postcard village of Riquewihr, famous for its wines. Later stroll through vineyards to the delightful village of Kaysersberg, a fairy-tale-like town of distinctive Alsatian architecture.Accommodations:
Le ChambardIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
The Vosges
This morning, we drive back into the hills high above the vineyards to walk a high ridge in the Vosges, looking out looking out across the Rhine to Germany's Black Forest, descending past scenic lakes on our return to Kaysersberg.Accommodations:
Le ChambardIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Kaysersberg / Strasbourg
This morning, drive to the historic city of Strasbourg, situated on the banks of the Rhine and serving as the seat of numerous European institutions, including the European Parliament. Visit the city center and the magnificent Strasbourg Cathedral. This afternoon, check in to our hotel and enjoy the remainder of the day at leisure before gathering to toast our journey at tonight’s farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Hôtel Cour du CorbeauIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Strasbourg / Frankfurt, Germany / Home
Transfer to Frankfurt’s International airport for flights home or to the Strasbourg-Ville train station to connect with TGV high-speed trains.Included meal: Breakfast
