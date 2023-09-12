Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Amble through France’s most enchanting regions

Alsace and Burgundy Walk

Sample fine vintages and traditional cuisine, meander picturesque towns with half-timbered buildings, and explore the regions’ rolling hills and valleys on foot.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Non, je ne regrette rien! Indulge in regional dishes such as choucroûte garnie and the famous local Rieslings. Visit Strasbourg where Gutenberg developed his printing press, stop at the abbeys of Vézelay and Fontenay, and explore Cluny, once the most important religious institution in Christendom.

Join faculty leader Jeremy Sabol and trail expert Peter Watson and explore the beautiful Vézelay valley that was carved by the Cure River. Travel east to the medieval town of Flavigny and walk across the hills of Mont Auxois, the site of Gaul’s last stand against Julius Caesar. Stroll through quaint villages and the world-renowned vineyards of Côtes de Beaune before exploring the extraordinary Abbey of Cluny. Walk above the Vosges mountain vineyards and view the spectacular terrain of the Lorraine and Rhine valleys.

Dates

September 12–23, 2023

Duration

12 days

Price

From $9,395 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Reserve (external link)

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Jeremy Sabol

Structural Liberal Education

Jeremy specializes in early modern intellectual history, with a particular focus on philosophy, literature and their relationship to broader historical phenomena. He also has a particular focus on French existentialism.

Learn more about Jeremy

Itinerary

A walk through the countryside

Begin in Burgundy with walks through three premier wine regions: Côtes de Nuits, Côtes de Beaune and Mâconnais. Visit medieval villages and Cistercian abbeys and the magnificent Hospices de Beaune. Then travel to Alsace for walks looking out to the Alps and across the Rhine valley. Take in the distinctive architecture of such charming towns as Colmar, Riquewihr and Kaysersberg.

  • Paris, France / Chailly-sur-Armançon

    Upon arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, we transfer to our château hotel in Chailly. Gather this evening for a festive welcome reception and dinner at our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Golf Château de Chailly

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Vézelay

    Our first walk begins in the beautiful valley of the Cure River just below the Vézelay Abbey. Visit this magnificent building, perched on the summit of a nearby hill and the starting point for many medieval pilgrims bound for Spain’s Camino de Santiago.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Golf Château de Chailly

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Flavigny / Fontenay / Beaune

    Drive to the medieval town of Flavigny to begin our walk across the hills to Mont Auxois, site of Gallic ruler Vercingetorix’s last stand against Julius Caesar’s legionnaires. After a picnic lunch, walk along the valley to the Fontenay Abbey. Continue this afternoon to the beautifully preserved town of Beaune, famous for the Hospices, a former charitable foundation that now hosts a famous annual wine auction. Stay in the heart of town at one of France’s best-loved hotels.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Le Cep

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Côtes de Beaune

    Today walk through the world-renowned vineyards of the Côtes de Beaune. The villages here are inhabited by just a few hundred people, but the village names reverberate around the world: Pommard, Montrachet and Volnay. We have a chance to taste some of these famous wines after our afternoon walk. The evening is at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Le Cep

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Mâconnais / Cluny

    Drive south to the Mâconnais, a lovely white wine region of rolling hills, and walk across the hills toward Cluny. In the afternoon visit the Cluny Abbey, once the most important religious institution in the Christian world and the largest church ever built until the completion of Saint Peter’s in Rome. Return to Beaune by road. Enjoy dinner independently.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Le Cep

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Côtes de Nuits / Vougeot

    Today we walk through the Côtes de Nuits, the region of such famous wine villages as Aloxe-Corton, Vosne-Romanée and Nuits-Saint-Georges. In the afternoon we continue to Château du Clos de Vougeot before returning to Beaune for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Le Cep

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Beaune / Plâteau de Milles Étangs / Ronchamp / Rouffach

    Depart Beaune and drive to the little-known departement of Haute-Saône. This morning, explore Plâteau de Milles Étangs and the numerous ponds and lakes that give the area its name. After lunch, pause in Ronchamp to admire the stunning work of Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier, his Roman Catholic chapel Notre-Dame du Haut. From here we continue by road to Alsace and our elegant hotel in Rouffach.

    Accommodations:

    Château D’Isenbourg

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Route des Crêtes

    Spend the day high up on the Route des Crêtes, which was built during World War I as a military road. Today the road provides superb access to some of the finest scenery in France and, if the weather is clear, we can enjoy views of the Alps and the nearby Vosges range. After our walk return to Alsace for the evening.

    Accommodations:

    Château D’Isenbourg

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ribeauvillé or Colmar / Riquewihr / Kaysersberg

    Begin the day at the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle, which stands in a magnificent setting high above vineyards. From here opt to follow trails through vineyards and hills covered in lush forest to the little town of Ribeauvillé. Alternatively, spend the morning in the charming Alsatian town of Colmar and visit its great Unterlinden Museum. After lunch both groups convene and continue to the picture-postcard village of Riquewihr, famous for its wines. Later stroll through vineyards to the delightful village of Kaysersberg, a fairy-tale-like town of distinctive Alsatian architecture.

    Accommodations:

    Le Chambard

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • The Vosges

    This morning, we drive back into the hills high above the vineyards to walk a high ridge in the Vosges, looking out looking out across the Rhine to Germany's Black Forest, descending past scenic lakes on our return to Kaysersberg.

    Accommodations:

    Le Chambard

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Kaysersberg / Strasbourg

    This morning, drive to the historic city of Strasbourg, situated on the banks of the Rhine and serving as the seat of numerous European institutions, including the European Parliament. Visit the city center and the magnificent Strasbourg Cathedral. This afternoon, check in to our hotel and enjoy the remainder of the day at leisure before gathering to toast our journey at tonight’s farewell reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hôtel Cour du Corbeau

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Strasbourg / Frankfurt, Germany / Home

    Transfer to Frankfurt’s International airport for flights home or to the Strasbourg-Ville train station to connect with TGV high-speed trains.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Meals and Accommodations

At lunchtime we enjoy al fresco lunches along the trail. These picnics allow us to showcase some of the fine produce of the area while providing healthy choices, such as fresh salads. In the evenings, we dine on French specialties, either in the form of fine dining or the more traditional local French cuisine.

We stay in two of the country’s most famous wine regions and have the opportunity to enjoy many of their vintages. Our hotels are located in country châteaux and quaint town houses in some of the loveliest towns of the area.

Activity Level

This program offers a mix of walking in the beautiful countryside and visits to medieval villages, Romanesque cathedrals and magnificent châteaux. For most of our days on the trail, we offer both a scenic walk and a more strenuous option. Scenic walks range from 4 to 8 miles, or approximately 3.5 hours of walking, on trails that undulate over varied and sometimes rough (muddy, rocky, uneven) terrain with altitude gains (and losses) of about 800 feet.

The strenuous walks ranging from 6 to 13 miles, or approximately 5 hours of walking, allowing more adventurous participants to explore higher areas and see wilder parts of the countryside. Trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, with altitude gains and/or losses of up to 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health, and must be able to navigate walking routes without assistance. They must be able to walk at a pace of at least two miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply. Travelers must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion. Additionally, restroom facilities are often unavailable along the trail, and it may be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain provides. All of our walks are led by experienced leaders.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$9,395 per person

Single occupancy:
$11,395 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 11 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 11 breakfasts, 9 lunches and 9 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Group transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in France

Make your reservation now (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)