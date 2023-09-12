Alsace and Burgundy Walk

Meals and Accommodations

At lunchtime we enjoy al fresco lunches along the trail. These picnics allow us to showcase some of the fine produce of the area while providing healthy choices, such as fresh salads. In the evenings, we dine on French specialties, either in the form of fine dining or the more traditional local French cuisine.

We stay in two of the country’s most famous wine regions and have the opportunity to enjoy many of their vintages. Our hotels are located in country châteaux and quaint town houses in some of the loveliest towns of the area.

Activity Level

This program offers a mix of walking in the beautiful countryside and visits to medieval villages, Romanesque cathedrals and magnificent châteaux. For most of our days on the trail, we offer both a scenic walk and a more strenuous option. Scenic walks range from 4 to 8 miles, or approximately 3.5 hours of walking, on trails that undulate over varied and sometimes rough (muddy, rocky, uneven) terrain with altitude gains (and losses) of about 800 feet.

The strenuous walks ranging from 6 to 13 miles, or approximately 5 hours of walking, allowing more adventurous participants to explore higher areas and see wilder parts of the countryside. Trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, with altitude gains and/or losses of up to 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health, and must be able to navigate walking routes without assistance. They must be able to walk at a pace of at least two miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply. Travelers must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion. Additionally, restroom facilities are often unavailable along the trail, and it may be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain provides. All of our walks are led by experienced leaders.