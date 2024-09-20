Burgundy, Lyon, and the Luberon
Live the foodie dream on this grand culinary getaway: Stroll small-production chateau vineyards, browse a 900 year-old village market, and enjoy Dijon’s prized fare.
Overview
History and gastronomy in France
An impressive tour of the wine, architecture, and delectable cuisine of this unique region, this trip provides a wide range of enriching experiences, from visiting an artisan cooperage where wine barrels are still custom-made and sawed by hand to touring the Château de Germolles (former residence of the Dukes of Burgundy) with the current owners!
You’ll do a deep dive into the wines of Burgundy with the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin during a private visit to the wine society’s headquarters at Château du Clos de Vougeot. In what is sure to be one of the trip’s most memorable highlights, you’ll take part in a private interactive experience at the brand-new Cité de la Gastronomie, located in the heart of a new eco-neighborhood.
DatesSeptember 20–29, 2024
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
