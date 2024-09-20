Burgundy, Lyon, and the Luberon

An impressive tour of the wine, architecture, and delectable cuisine of this unique region, this trip provides a wide range of enriching experiences, from visiting an artisan cooperage where wine barrels are still custom-made and sawed by hand to touring the Château de Germolles (former residence of the Dukes of Burgundy) with the current owners!

You’ll do a deep dive into the wines of Burgundy with the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin during a private visit to the wine society’s headquarters at Château du Clos de Vougeot. In what is sure to be one of the trip’s most memorable highlights, you’ll take part in a private interactive experience at the brand-new Cité de la Gastronomie, located in the heart of a new eco-neighborhood.