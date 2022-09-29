Skip to main content
stunning castle built over river
Journey through Bordeaux and the Loire and Dordogne Valleys

France

Travel through bucolic countryside to see prehistoric cave art and medieval villages, sample renowned vintages, and tour grand castles and royal gardens.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

The mist-covered landscapes and historic sites of Dordogne and the Loire Valley are largely undisturbed, and the quiet and stillness that envelop them make the region a wonderful escape from the incessant bustle of our modern world. In these charmed corners of the French countryside, artisans still employ techniques from the Middle Ages, wines are produced on 200-year-old estates, and religious pilgrims still arrive at ancient Romanesque abbeys and churches to reconfirm their faith.

Enhanced by lectures from Stanford professor Carolyn Lougee, this Gallic getaway offers tastings of wine from some of France’s most famous wine regions, day trips to delightful medieval villages and visits to world-famous châteaux with fascinating tales to tell.

Dates

September 29–October 9, 2022

Duration

11 days

Price

From $10,795 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Carolyn Lougee

History

Carolyn Lougee has taught European history at Stanford University since 1973. She particularly enjoys sharing with travelers her love of, and expertise in early modern France.

Itinerary

Begin in the Loire Valley with visits to famous châteaux including Chenonceau and Chambord, then travel to Bordeaux to sample Premier cru wines. End in the Dordogne Valley exploring prehistoric life and art.

  • Paris, France / Loire Valley

    Arrive in Paris and travel by TGV (high-speed train) to St-Pierre-des-Corps. Check in to our boutique hotel, a charming, family-owned château located at the heart of a tranquil, wooded park near the Loire Valley’s most celebrated sights. Gather this evening for a welcome reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Domaine de la Tortinière

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Loire Valley

    Visit the 16th-century Château de Chenonceau, romantically perched atop an arched bridge that spans the Cher river and boasting an impressive collection of Old Master paintings as well as stunning formal gardens, including a two-acre flower cutting garden. After a special guided tour inside, cruise the Cher aboard a privately chartered traditional boat, experiencing the best views of the château’s arched colonnade. Continue this afternoon to nearby Amboise for a visit to the Château du Clos Lucé, the home where Leonardo da Vinci spent the last three years of his life and now a museum with a recently restored recreation of the artist’s workshops and models of his engineering creations. Conclude the day with a private toast at the former royal palace Château Royal d’Amboise, the grand 15th-century residence of King Charles VIII.

    Accommodations:

    Domaine de la Tortinière

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Loire Valley

    Enjoy a full day to explore the castle, grounds and forests of Château de Chambord, transformed in the 16th century by King François I from a simple hunting lodge to the largest of the Loire châteaux. Highlights include the double-spiral central staircase, as well as several rooms that have recently been painstakingly restored to recreate the atmosphere at the time of the king’s reign. Learn about how the enormous surrounding forest (fabled royal hunting grounds during the Renaissance) is managed in the 21st century.

    Accommodations:

    Domaine de la Tortinière

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Loire Valley

    This morning is at leisure for independent explorations or to relax and enjoy the surroundings of our château hotel. An early-morning hot air balloon ride over the Loire countryside is available at additional cost. This afternoon learn about the recent restoration work done by local craftsmen at the elegant early-Renaissance Château d'Azay-le-Rideau, furnished with rare original tapestries and antiques that survived the French Revolution and strategically positioned on an island in the Indre river, its fairy-tale silhouette reflected in the still waters below. Continue to the small, privately owned Château de Gizeux for dinner hosted by the family who continue to make it their home and who work to preserve its historic treasures, including rare 17th-century Italian murals that locals successfully hid during the Revolution.

    Accommodations:

    Domaine de la Tortinière

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Loire Valley / Bordeaux

    Bid farewell to the Loire Valley this morning and travel by TGV to Bordeaux. Upon arrival explore the historic center on a guided walking tour, followed by lunch at a local restaurant. Check in to our small, elegant, centrally located hotel, housed in a former 18th-century mansion, and enjoy some time at leisure this afternoon. Later gather for a private hands-on cooking class and enjoy the results for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Le Boutique Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Bordeaux / Patiras Island

    Discover Patiras Island on a “slow travel” day off the beaten track. Located in the Gironde estuary and accessible only by boat, the island is home to vineyards that were rare survivors of the phylloxera epidemic that killed most of Europe’s wine grapes. A landmark lighthouse built in 1810 guided sailors for over 170 years and now offers a panorama of the estuary and its surrounding Médoc Grands Crus Classés castles and Vauban fortresses, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Returning to Bordeaux enjoy a Grand Cru wine tasting at a vineyard that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its daily operations. The evening is at leisure to try one of Bordeaux’s excellent restaurants on our own.

    Accommodations:

    Le Boutique Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Bordeaux / Sarlat-la-Canéda

    Drive into the countryside today, passing through lovely villages and picturesque farmland en route to the Dordogne Valley. Stop at Château de Tiregand, a private château near Bergerac, to meet the owner, who shares an ancestor with Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of The Little Prince. Continue to Sarlat-la-Canéda (commonly referred to as Sarlat), located in the heart of the Dordogne and one of the most representative medieval towns of 14th-century France. Check in to our centrally located hotel in the late afternoon. Explore the medieval center on a guided walk this evening, with dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Plaza Madeleine Hotel & Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Dordogne Valley

    In nearby Les Eyzies-de-Tayac, “the prehistory capital of the world,” explore the National Museum of Prehistory on an expert-guided tour. The museum is built into the face of a cliff, much like the caves of the Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon people who inhabited this region millennia ago, and features artifacts from the surrounding prehistoric sites as well as excellent interpretive displays about early hominids. After lunch venture deep inside the prehistoric cave of Rouffignac, known as “the cave of a hundred mammoths,” traveling aboard an electric train for over a mile within the enormous cave to see its artistic engravings and black contour drawings—representations of some 224 animals, primarily mammoths, as well as four human figures. Conclude the day with an expert-guided tour of Lascaux IV, a new, state-of-the-art museum that features a meticulous reconstruction of almost the entire original Lascaux cave (which has been closed to tourists since 1963), as well as film, 3D images, special sound-and-light effects and more to very effectively shed light on the contexts of the art.

    Accommodations:

    Plaza Madeleine Hotel & Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Dordogne Valley

    Gather this morning for a special guest lecture by Sandrine Géraud, who specializes in the preservation of the Lascaux caves and is one of the rare people to enter the original caves every week for the last 20 years. Most recently she served as a crucial link between the painters and sculptors of Lascaux IV, working to ensure the precise work on the engravings and paintings. Then enjoy a private insider’s experience of prehistoric life at Castel Merle, with interactive demonstrations of flint knapping (shaping flints into tools), spear throwing and fire making, as well as a “prehistoric lunch,” all arranged and accompanied by local experts. Return to Les Eyzies for a guided visit inside Font-de-Gaume, one of the last great original polychrome-painted caves still open to the public (on a very restricted basis) after the closure of Lascaux and Altamira. The cave features more than 200 painted and engraved representations of bison, horses, mammoths and reindeer, as well as a woolly rhinoceros and a wolf, most dating back some 14,000 years (some may be even older). Its most famous images are a leaping horse and a scene in which a male reindeer licks the forehead of a female.

    Accommodations:

    Plaza Madeleine Hotel & Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Sarlat / Saint-Émilion / Bordeaux

    Enjoy the morning to explore Sarlat’s Saturday market, one of the most authentic outdoor markets in the region. After an early lunch return by motor coach to Bordeaux, stopping en route for a guided walk in the medieval village of Saint-Émilion, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its quality wine production. Our tour includes a visit inside the partly subterranean Monolithic Church, carved out of a rocky hillside in the 12th century. Celebrate a memorable journey with a private farewell dinner at a château vineyard near Bordeaux this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Plaza Madeleine Hotel & Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Bordeaux / Home

    After breakfast transfer to the Bordeaux airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

aerial view over castle and city buildings

Getting Around

Longer motor coach drives (approximately 3 1/2 hours between Bordeaux and Sarlat) are broken into shorter segments, with rest stops and site visits. Hotels throughout are locally owned and are relatively small, boutique properties, ranging from 27 to 41 rooms each.

Activity Level

This is a moderately active program that combines some days that are physically demanding and busy with time to slow down and soak up the atmosphere in key locations. Most days involve two to three miles of walking, sometimes on uneven terrain such as cobblestone streets, and may include significant climbing of stairs and inclines, sometimes without handrails, as well as extended periods of standing. The walking tours of the picturesque medieval town centers of Sarlat and St. Émilion cover particularly challenging terrain, involving some steep sections and large, uneven cobblestones. The Font-de-Gaume cave visit involves low-light conditions (a combination of dim floor or wall lighting and a flashlight from the guide), with some narrow passages. The visit inside Rouffignac is by electric train, with the chance to get off the train briefly in the most impressive large chamber. Participants must be physically fit, in good health and able to keep up with the group without assistance from tour staff.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

symmetrical view of castle with little reflection on river

Price

$10,795 per person, double occupancy

$12,495 per person, single occupancy

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 10 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 10 breakfasts, 8 lunches and 8 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers on program arrival and departure days

  • Baggage handling at hotels and for the departure transfer to Bordeaux airport; note that travelers will be responsible for managing their own luggage for the two train journeys from Paris to St-Pierre-des-Corps and from St-Pierre-des-Corps to Bordeaux

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in France!

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

