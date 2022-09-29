The mist-covered landscapes and historic sites of Dordogne and the Loire Valley are largely undisturbed, and the quiet and stillness that envelop them make the region a wonderful escape from the incessant bustle of our modern world. In these charmed corners of the French countryside, artisans still employ techniques from the Middle Ages, wines are produced on 200-year-old estates, and religious pilgrims still arrive at ancient Romanesque abbeys and churches to reconfirm their faith.

Enhanced by lectures from Stanford professor Carolyn Lougee, this Gallic getaway offers tastings of wine from some of France’s most famous wine regions, day trips to delightful medieval villages and visits to world-famous châteaux with fascinating tales to tell.