Florence Sabbatical
Live like a local and learn (or refine!) your Italian with language classes and on excursions in Florence and to Tuscany’s famous hill towns.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Many of us dream of living abroad, but few of us ever get the chance. After the enthusiastic response to our first Travel/Study Sabbatical to Aix-en-Provence, we’re pleased to offer another golden opportunity to realize that dream! This program provides a richly enhanced way to spend an entire month living like a local in Florence while learning a new language and digging into a different culture.
Here, amid rolling countryside, cobblestone streets and marble church facades, you’ll experience authentic Italian living at its best, delighting in handmade pasta, engaging in informative lectures and savoring encounters with the local residenti. Join us for this deep dive into la bella vita.
DatesApril 1–29, 2026
Duration29 days
Price
From approx. $13,495 per person
Trip size36 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
“The Florence Sabbatical was an incredible experience both in terms of travel and study. It has enriched my life, rekindled my attitude for learning, and renewed my ties with Stanford.”
— Link Jaw
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Attend Italian language classes on weekday mornings, then practice using those new skills while exploring Florence and Tuscany on group excursions and during free time.
Language Track
Learn to communicate in Italian! Whatever your level of proficiency, you can work on acquiring or improving both written and oral communication skills and learn to understand and speak on various topics. Classes are three hours a day, four mornings a week, and are offered at multiple levels, from beginner to advanced. Classes are taught at Accademia Europea di Firenze, located a brief tram ride and a short walk from our hotel. Molto bene!
Included in program price for all participants
Artisinal Track
Experience Florence through its crafts and meet some of the artisans who are keeping these traditions alive. We’ll visit family-owned workshops and centuries-old shops where techniques have been passed down through generations. Try your hands at three different artistic traditions: fine leather goods, paper marbling, and Medieval painting.
Offered at additional cost
Cooking Track
Try your hand at the fundamentals of Italian cuisine over the course of three excursions. On a guided shopping trip to a local market, discover the region’s bounty of artisanal cheeses, handmade pasta, locally produced olive oil, and just-picked fruits and vegetables. Then head to our cooking school with fresh ingredients in hand to learn about Tuscan wines, breads and cheeses while preparing typical Italian appetizers.
Offered at additional cost
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
