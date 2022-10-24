Skip to main content
stunning sunset view of village against snow capped mountain range
An ultimate adventure trek to Everest Base Camp

Mount Everest

Trek the snow-capped Himalayas, taking in panoramic views while relaxing in mountainside villages and learning about local Sherpa traditions.

Overview

A once-in-a-lifetime experience

Few events have better captured the essence of our human desire to explore than when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit of Mt. Everest in 1953.

Under the careful guidance of our expert mountain guides and in the company of geophysicist and Stanford faculty leader, Simon Klemperer, we follow a meticulously planned approach that ensures safe and gradual acclimatization as we make our way up the Khumbu Valley to Everest Base Camp, which is at an altitude of 17,688 feet. Join us on the adventure of a lifetime as we experience firsthand the majesty of the Himalayas!

Dates

October 24–November 7, 2022

Duration

15 days

Price

From $10,895 per person

Trip size

22 participants

Minimum age

15 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Simon Klemperer

Geophysics

Simon Klemperer has visited the Himalayas and Tibet many times to study the earthquake faults beneath the world’s highest mountains and the role of the Himalayas in global climate change.

Learn more about Simon Klemperer

Itinerary

An ultimate adventure trek up to the Everest Base Camp

Trek to Everest’s 17,598-foot Base Camp, sleeping in simple tea houses each night and hearing about local Sherpa culture as we take our time hiking each day to allow for gradual acclimatization.

  • Kathmandu, Nepal (Elevation: 4,593')

    Arrive independently in Kathmandu and transfer to our comfortable hotel. Largely isolated from Western culture until the 1950s, Kathmandu is a fascinating mix of Buddhist and Hindu influences. Take an optional walk to Durbar Square to admire the temple of Kumari Chowk and its beautiful three-story courtyard embellished with beautifully carved wooden balconies and window frames; it’s the centerpiece of the residence of Kathmandu’s prepubescent, divine living goddess, or Royal Kumari. Enjoy a welcome reception, folk dance performance and dinner this evening with fellow travelers.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Yak & Yeti

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Kathmandu

    Today visit Swayambhunath, also known as the Monkey Temple, a remarkable stupa (dome-shaped shrine) encircled by dozens of smaller stupas, temples and fluttering prayer flags. Stroll along the holy Bagmati River, which is lined with temples and cremation sites.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Yak & Yeti

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kathmandu / Phakding (8,694') / Monjo (9,301')

    Head to the Kathmandu helipad early this morning to board helicopters bound for Phakding, where we meet our porters and Sherpa guides, then begin our trek. Travel along the Dudh Kosi valley to Monjo, the official entrance of Sagarmatha (Everest) National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and check in to our first teahouse.

    Accommodations:

    Monjo Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Monjo / Namche Bazaar (11,286')

    Make our way up the formidable Namche hill, our first real taste of the “hills” in the Himalayas. If the weather is clear, we’ll get our first glimpse of Everest on the way up to Namche Bazaar, the gateway village to the Himalayas. Observe a dynamic mix of Tibetan traders, tourists from around the world, expedition climbers, experienced Sherpas, monks, Nepalese civil servants, colorfully garbed villagers and yaks in this vibrant Himalayan town.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Namche

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namche Bazaar

    Today is an acclimatization day. Tour the Namche Monastery, then delve into the culture and history of the Sherpa people at the Sherpa Culture Museum. Also admire the statue of Tenzing Norgay, one of the first known individuals to reach Everest’s summit, along with Sir Edmund Hillary.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Namche

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namche Bazaar / Deboche (12,660')

    Leaving Namche Bazaar traverse the steep valley above the Dudh Kosi river. Each step provides magnificent vistas of the valley as we ascend more than 1,500 feet to the Tengboche Monastery, which has been at the heart of Sherpa culture since 1916. Attend the afternoon call to prayer before hiking on to Deboche, where we stay overnight.

    Accommodations:

    Deboche Tea House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Deboche / Pangboche (13,074')

    Enjoy a less strenuous day to rest from our journey thus far and to prepare for the strenuous days ahead. Travel from Deboche to Pangboche, stopping for a visit at the peaceful Pangboche Monastery, silhouetted against the mountain peaks, along the way.

    Accommodations:

    Deboche Tea House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pangboche / Pheriche (14,340')

    As we continue our trek upward from the Khumbu Valley, the surrounding vegetation grows sparse. The land becomes more barren as we gain altitude.

    Accommodations:

    Pheriche Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pheriche

    Spend today adjusting to the high altitude of Pheriche. In the morning take a short hike to see spectacular views of the highest peaks in the Himalayas. Later visit the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal and learn about high-altitude acclimatization.

    Accommodations:

    Pheriche Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pheriche / Lobuche (16,207')

    Today we ascend to the Khumbu Glacier. As we leave Pheriche, the lateral moraine of this famous glacier becomes visible. Distances are short now, and our steps become more measured and deliberate as we move higher. In the early afternoon, climb past the chortens (monuments) that have been constructed in memory of Sherpas and climbers lost in expeditions over the years.

    Accommodations:

    Lobuche Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lobuche / Gorak Shep (16,863')

    The trail today meanders through the ice and rubble of the massive Khumbu Glacier on the path to Gorak Shep. Historically a seasonal yak-grazing area, today Gorak Shep is the last outpost before Everest Base Camp. Take in stunning views of Mount Everest, Everest Base Camp and the Khumbu Icefall. Travelers interested in an additional challenge have the option to climb to the summit of Kala Patthar (18,519').

    Accommodations:

    Gorak Shep Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Gorak Shep / Everest Base Camp (17,598') / Gorak Shep / Lobuche

    Head to Everest Base Camp, where climbing expeditions pause to prepare for their summit attempts. Sip tea and revel in the beauty of Mount Everest before returning to Gorak Shep for lunch. Continue down the valley to Lobuche, where we spend the night.

    Accommodations:

    Lobuche Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lobuche / Pheriche

    Set out from Lobuche this morning, heading back through the Khumbu Valley. Pay attention to the fleeting views of Mount Everest before settling in at Pheriche for the night.

    Accommodations:

    Pheriche Teahouse

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pheriche / Kathmandu

    This morning bid farewell to our local Sherpas and load into helicopters for a scenic mountain flight through the Himalayas and the Khumbu Valley to Lukla. After a brief stop at the Lukla airport to refuel, we continue our journey to Kathmandu. Upon arrival transfer to our hotel for some much-deserved rest and relaxation. Enjoy a festive farewell reception and dinner this evening to celebrate our journey.

    Accommodations:

    Hyatt Regency

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Kathmandu / Home

    Transfer to the Kathmandu airport for flights home, arriving the same day.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

yak carrying luggage trekking through mountainside

What to Expect

Trekking to Everest Base Camp is one of the world’s greatest adventures and challenges. Our nontechnical, 13-day route allows for maximum acclimatization. Most people, however, will experience some difficulty because of the high altitude (17,598 feet at Base Camp), and we cannot guarantee we will get to Base Camp. Participants must be physically fit, active and in excellent health. Expect an adventurous and rigorous, rather than luxurious, travel experience. We welcome travelers 15 years of age and older on this trek.

A Typical Day

On average we trek 6 to 8 hours each day (approximately 75 miles over 13 days, with a maximum of 10 hours on the day we trek to Base Camp). Participants must carry a day pack (approximately 15 to 20 pounds) on uneven, rocky and scree terrain, with some steep sections. Elevation gains and losses vary from day to day. All trekkers must be comfortable with rolling ascents and descents. Each night you may read, write in your journal or simply sit and enjoy the views and the company of fellow travelers.

Meals and Accommodations

We stay in simple tea houses during our trek. The teahouses are clean and comfortable, with very basic guest rooms and a common area where people gather to eat and talk. Although loss of appetite is common at such high altitudes, plentiful and nutritious hot meals are provided each day. Bathrooms in the tea houses are shared facilities, most of which include Western-style toilets.

Preparations

Upon enrollment, each participant will receive a medical history and health assessment questionnaire requiring a physician’s signature. We will send each registered participant a complete list of recommended trekking gear and a suggested fitness regimen to prepare for the program. There is a strict luggage limit of 40 pounds per person, including sleeping gear, in accordance with domestic flight restrictions. Yaks and porters carry all gear except for your day pack.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

monk standing cliffside viewing valley of mountains

Price

$10,895 per person, double occupancy

$11,995 per person, single occupancy

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and porters for all group activities

  • 3 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 11 nights in best-available teahouse accommodations

  • 14 breakfasts, 12 lunches and 14 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Helicopter flights from Kathmandu to Phakding and Pheriche to Kathmandu via Lukla

  • Ripcord Individual Medical Evacuation membership

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Nepal!

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

