Mount Everest

Few events have better captured the essence of our human desire to explore than when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit of Mt. Everest in 1953.

Under the careful guidance of our expert mountain guides and in the company of geophysicist and Stanford faculty leader, Simon Klemperer, we follow a meticulously planned approach that ensures safe and gradual acclimatization as we make our way up the Khumbu Valley to Everest Base Camp, which is at an altitude of 17,688 feet. Join us on the adventure of a lifetime as we experience firsthand the majesty of the Himalayas!