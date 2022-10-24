Mount Everest
Trek the snow-capped Himalayas, taking in panoramic views while relaxing in mountainside villages and learning about local Sherpa traditions.
Overview
A once-in-a-lifetime experience
Few events have better captured the essence of our human desire to explore than when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit of Mt. Everest in 1953.
Under the careful guidance of our expert mountain guides and in the company of geophysicist and Stanford faculty leader, Simon Klemperer, we follow a meticulously planned approach that ensures safe and gradual acclimatization as we make our way up the Khumbu Valley to Everest Base Camp, which is at an altitude of 17,688 feet. Join us on the adventure of a lifetime as we experience firsthand the majesty of the Himalayas!
DatesOctober 24–November 7, 2022
Duration15 days
Price
From $10,895 per person
Trip size22 participants
Minimum age15 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Simon Klemperer
Geophysics
Simon Klemperer has visited the Himalayas and Tibet many times to study the earthquake faults beneath the world’s highest mountains and the role of the Himalayas in global climate change.
Itinerary
An ultimate adventure trek up to the Everest Base Camp
Trek to Everest’s 17,598-foot Base Camp, sleeping in simple tea houses each night and hearing about local Sherpa culture as we take our time hiking each day to allow for gradual acclimatization.
Kathmandu, Nepal (Elevation: 4,593')
Arrive independently in Kathmandu and transfer to our comfortable hotel. Largely isolated from Western culture until the 1950s, Kathmandu is a fascinating mix of Buddhist and Hindu influences. Take an optional walk to Durbar Square to admire the temple of Kumari Chowk and its beautiful three-story courtyard embellished with beautifully carved wooden balconies and window frames; it’s the centerpiece of the residence of Kathmandu’s prepubescent, divine living goddess, or Royal Kumari. Enjoy a welcome reception, folk dance performance and dinner this evening with fellow travelers.Accommodations:
Hotel Yak & YetiIncluded meal: Dinner
Kathmandu
Today visit Swayambhunath, also known as the Monkey Temple, a remarkable stupa (dome-shaped shrine) encircled by dozens of smaller stupas, temples and fluttering prayer flags. Stroll along the holy Bagmati River, which is lined with temples and cremation sites.Accommodations:
Hotel Yak & YetiIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kathmandu / Phakding (8,694') / Monjo (9,301')
Head to the Kathmandu helipad early this morning to board helicopters bound for Phakding, where we meet our porters and Sherpa guides, then begin our trek. Travel along the Dudh Kosi valley to Monjo, the official entrance of Sagarmatha (Everest) National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and check in to our first teahouse.Accommodations:
Monjo TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Monjo / Namche Bazaar (11,286')
Make our way up the formidable Namche hill, our first real taste of the “hills” in the Himalayas. If the weather is clear, we’ll get our first glimpse of Everest on the way up to Namche Bazaar, the gateway village to the Himalayas. Observe a dynamic mix of Tibetan traders, tourists from around the world, expedition climbers, experienced Sherpas, monks, Nepalese civil servants, colorfully garbed villagers and yaks in this vibrant Himalayan town.Accommodations:
Hotel NamcheIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namche Bazaar
Today is an acclimatization day. Tour the Namche Monastery, then delve into the culture and history of the Sherpa people at the Sherpa Culture Museum. Also admire the statue of Tenzing Norgay, one of the first known individuals to reach Everest’s summit, along with Sir Edmund Hillary.Accommodations:
Hotel NamcheIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namche Bazaar / Deboche (12,660')
Leaving Namche Bazaar traverse the steep valley above the Dudh Kosi river. Each step provides magnificent vistas of the valley as we ascend more than 1,500 feet to the Tengboche Monastery, which has been at the heart of Sherpa culture since 1916. Attend the afternoon call to prayer before hiking on to Deboche, where we stay overnight.Accommodations:
Deboche Tea HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Deboche / Pangboche (13,074')
Enjoy a less strenuous day to rest from our journey thus far and to prepare for the strenuous days ahead. Travel from Deboche to Pangboche, stopping for a visit at the peaceful Pangboche Monastery, silhouetted against the mountain peaks, along the way.Accommodations:
Deboche Tea HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pangboche / Pheriche (14,340')
As we continue our trek upward from the Khumbu Valley, the surrounding vegetation grows sparse. The land becomes more barren as we gain altitude.Accommodations:
Pheriche TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pheriche
Spend today adjusting to the high altitude of Pheriche. In the morning take a short hike to see spectacular views of the highest peaks in the Himalayas. Later visit the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal and learn about high-altitude acclimatization.Accommodations:
Pheriche TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pheriche / Lobuche (16,207')
Today we ascend to the Khumbu Glacier. As we leave Pheriche, the lateral moraine of this famous glacier becomes visible. Distances are short now, and our steps become more measured and deliberate as we move higher. In the early afternoon, climb past the chortens (monuments) that have been constructed in memory of Sherpas and climbers lost in expeditions over the years.Accommodations:
Lobuche TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lobuche / Gorak Shep (16,863')
The trail today meanders through the ice and rubble of the massive Khumbu Glacier on the path to Gorak Shep. Historically a seasonal yak-grazing area, today Gorak Shep is the last outpost before Everest Base Camp. Take in stunning views of Mount Everest, Everest Base Camp and the Khumbu Icefall. Travelers interested in an additional challenge have the option to climb to the summit of Kala Patthar (18,519').Accommodations:
Gorak Shep TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Gorak Shep / Everest Base Camp (17,598') / Gorak Shep / Lobuche
Head to Everest Base Camp, where climbing expeditions pause to prepare for their summit attempts. Sip tea and revel in the beauty of Mount Everest before returning to Gorak Shep for lunch. Continue down the valley to Lobuche, where we spend the night.Accommodations:
Lobuche TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lobuche / Pheriche
Set out from Lobuche this morning, heading back through the Khumbu Valley. Pay attention to the fleeting views of Mount Everest before settling in at Pheriche for the night.Accommodations:
Pheriche TeahouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pheriche / Kathmandu
This morning bid farewell to our local Sherpas and load into helicopters for a scenic mountain flight through the Himalayas and the Khumbu Valley to Lukla. After a brief stop at the Lukla airport to refuel, we continue our journey to Kathmandu. Upon arrival transfer to our hotel for some much-deserved rest and relaxation. Enjoy a festive farewell reception and dinner this evening to celebrate our journey.Accommodations:
Hyatt RegencyIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Kathmandu / Home
Transfer to the Kathmandu airport for flights home, arriving the same day.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
