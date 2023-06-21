Following the popularity of our four previous literary seminars, we are offering this brand-new itinerary focusing on the Country House literature of England, with an emphasis on novels and poems of the English countryside. Whether it is in the wildness of nature so important to the Romantics or the importance of a domestic rural setting in Hardy’s oeuvre, English literature has not merely spoken of the natural world but been derived from it. For many writers the division between town and country became an extended metaphor for different states of mind and activity. Slow country living was very different from the bustle of society in town, with long, windswept country walks and rides substituting for formal London soirées and strolls in the park. The country house became a microcosm, where all the passions and pains of life could be played out against the backdrop of the outdoors.

Join Professor Elaine Treharne on a literary discovery of England’s southwestern corner, once home to many of the great writers who explored these themes so brilliantly, from Jane Austen and Thomas Hardy to Daphne Du Maurier and Kazuo Ishiguro. We shall read Mansfield Park, a handful of Hardy’s short stories, Rebecca, and Remains of the Day, together with poems and short historical snippets, focusing on the cultural value of the country house setting; the importance of possessions; social climbing and societal decay; and the cultivation of personal relationships. In addition to our discussions, we shall spend time in the idyllic Cotswold Hills, visit the Coleridge's cottage, tour the historic city of Bath, and even wander Robert Frost’s “yellow wood,” all while enjoying the atmosphere and hospitality of some of England’s most lovely country houses. Participants will be assigned several books to read in advance and will be encouraged to engage in daily discussions on the readings and themes explored throughout the trip.