Both lifelong fans as well as those newer to Jane Austen’s works will marvel at the charming homes and picturesque gardens of the cities and villages where she lived and wrote. This trip includes multiple privately guided tours through castles, Regency-era mansions, and stately grounds.

During our time in England, we’ll be immersed in the architecture and interiors described so vividly in Austen’s writing. For example, we’ll spend a day exploring the No. 1 Royal Crescent, the Assembly Rooms (an important setting in both Persuasion and Northanger Abbey), and the Fashion Museum Bath, featuring a world-class collection of clothing from the 18th century to modern day.