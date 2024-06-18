England
Follow in the footsteps of the beloved author as we embark on exclusive tours of the houses and settings that made up the backdrop of Austen’s life in southern England.
Overview
An engaging journey through the Georgian era
Both lifelong fans as well as those newer to Jane Austen’s works will marvel at the charming homes and picturesque gardens of the cities and villages where she lived and wrote. This trip includes multiple privately guided tours through castles, Regency-era mansions, and stately grounds.
During our time in England, we’ll be immersed in the architecture and interiors described so vividly in Austen’s writing. For example, we’ll spend a day exploring the No. 1 Royal Crescent, the Assembly Rooms (an important setting in both Persuasion and Northanger Abbey), and the Fashion Museum Bath, featuring a world-class collection of clothing from the 18th century to modern day.
DatesJune 18–26, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.