Emilia-Romagna
Take a deep dive into the musical and artistic culture of the Renaissance while getting to know why this region is known as Italy’s gastronomical capital.
Overview
An artistic and musical journey
Routinely eclipsed by Tuscany, the Veneto, and Rome, meet Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Tucked between the Apennines and the River Po, is a dazzling region that played a key role in the Renaissance.
Visit the region’s exquisite ducal court cities—Bologna, Parma, Mantua, Ravenna, Urbino; and, while touring their elaborate palazzos, hear the stories of the leading families who financed many major Renaissance artists. View the astounding frescoes that abound here in monasteries, basilicas and public buildings. Plus, we’ll watch Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese being made, attend a cooking class in a palace and learn about majolica earthenware in the town of Faenza. Join us!
DatesJune 10–18, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.