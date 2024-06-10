Skip to main content
Traditional Castelcanafurone village, view with mountains, Emilia Romagna,Italy.
Medieval cities, ornate art, and the vibrant Adriatic

Emilia-Romagna

Take a deep dive into the musical and artistic culture of the Renaissance while getting to know why this region is known as Italy’s gastronomical capital.

Overview

An artistic and musical journey

Routinely eclipsed by Tuscany, the Veneto, and Rome, meet Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Tucked between the Apennines and the River Po, is a dazzling region that played a key role in the Renaissance.

Visit the region’s exquisite ducal court cities—Bologna, Parma, Mantua, Ravenna, Urbino; and, while touring their elaborate palazzos, hear the stories of the leading families who financed many major Renaissance artists. View the astounding frescoes that abound here in monasteries, basilicas and public buildings. Plus, we’ll watch Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese being made, attend a cooking class in a palace and learn about majolica earthenware in the town of Faenza. Join us!

Dates

June 10–18, 2024

Duration

9 days

Minimum age

18 years

