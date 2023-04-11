Elbe River
Drift through history on the placid Elbe River traveling through a landscape of medieval old towns, the idyllic green countryside and spectacular gorges.
Overview
An enchanting river cruise
It has been several years since we’ve cruised the Elbe River together and we’re very excited to be exploring this historic part of Europe by river vessel once again. Our floating home for seven nights, the intimate Elbe Princesse II, provides great access to the port cities where we call and a relaxing ambience for watching the scenery go by during our afternoons of cruising.
Travel from cities humming with newfound vitality to evocative historical sites spanning millennia, beginning in Berlin, a city vibrant with modernism and memories alike, continuing to Dresden, celebrated for its art museums and impressive post-WWII reconstruction, and ending in Czechia’s ever-fascinating capital, Prague, filled with ancient architectural masterpieces.
DatesApril 11–21, 2023
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Steven Pifer
Center for International Security and Cooperation
A retired Foreign Service officer, Ambassador Pifer has more than 25 years with the State Department focused on U.S. relations with the former Soviet Union and Europe, as well as arms control and security issues. He served as the ambassador to Ukraine from 1998–2000.
