It has been several years since we’ve cruised the Elbe River together and we’re very excited to be exploring this historic part of Europe by river vessel once again. Our floating home for seven nights, the intimate Elbe Princesse II, provides great access to the port cities where we call and a relaxing ambience for watching the scenery go by during our afternoons of cruising.

Travel from cities humming with newfound vitality to evocative historical sites spanning millennia, beginning in Berlin, a city vibrant with modernism and memories alike, continuing to Dresden, celebrated for its art museums and impressive post-WWII reconstruction, and ending in Czechia’s ever-fascinating capital, Prague, filled with ancient architectural masterpieces.