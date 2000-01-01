Egypt
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
A cruise up the Nile is the journey of a lifetime, and this one is filled with adventure for both the mind and body! We’ll explore not only the great pyramids at Giza and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings, but also wander the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel.
Our travels will include monuments, museums, souks, and exclusive sites not yet open to the public; and we’ll be traveling by chartered aircraft and luxurious riverboat. This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt. We’ll learn about this beautiful country’s historical and cultural milestones from our faculty leader in partnership with local Egyptologists, leaders, and historians.
DatesFebruary 9–19, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $13,295 per person
Trip size45 participants
Minimum age18 years
“This trip was beautifully planned—the itinerary, the dynamic and informative guides, the 5-star accommodations.”
—Elise Bauer, ’83
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt with visits to monuments, museums, souks, and exclusive sites not open to the public. Explore the Great Pyramids of Giza, then take a chartered flight to Luxor for our four-night cruise on the Nile aboard the luxurious Nile Adventurer. Next, fly to Abu Simbel to see the colossal statues there before returning to Cairo.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
