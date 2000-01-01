Skip to main content
Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo

Egypt

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities, including sites not open to the public.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

A cruise up the Nile is the journey of a lifetime, and this one is filled with adventure for both the mind and body! We’ll explore not only the great pyramids at Giza and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings, but also wander the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel. 

Our travels will include monuments, museums, souks, and exclusive sites not yet open to the public; and we’ll be traveling by chartered aircraft and luxurious riverboat. This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt. We’ll learn about this beautiful country’s historical and cultural milestones from our faculty leader in partnership with local Egyptologists, leaders, and historians.

Dates

February 9–19, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $13,295 per person

Trip size

45 participants

Minimum age

18 years

This trip was beautifully planned—the itinerary, the dynamic and informative guides, the 5-star accommodations.

—Elise Bauer, ’83

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt with visits to monuments, museums, souks, and exclusive sites not open to the public. Explore the Great Pyramids of Giza, then take a chartered flight to Luxor for our four-night cruise on the Nile aboard the luxurious Nile Adventurer. Next, fly to Abu Simbel to see the colossal statues there before returning to Cairo.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

caravan of visitors riding camels with pyramids in distance

Travel in Egypt

We have chosen the best time to visit Egyptin the winter when it is still sunny, but considerably cooler and the air in Cairo is at its cleanest. Traveling in Egypt is not without its challenges. Restrooms outside the hotels are sometimes quite rustic; even at museums and restaurants, sometimes the only toilet available is a squat toilet. Nonetheless, the learning opportunity provided by our highly informed Egyptologists, the beauty of the ancient sites we visit, the comfort of our accommodations, and the warmth and hospitality of our hosts make the effort well worth it. 

Egypt takes the safety and security of its visitors very seriously, as does Stanford Travel/Study. Per Egyptian government policy for all foreign tour groups, a plain-clothes armed escort accompanies us on our motor coach as well as on our river vessel.

Activity Level

We have a very full schedule of excursions, lectures, and special events; and most days require early-morning starts. Daily excursions in Cairo and from our riverboat involve one to three miles of walking, with tours lasting as long as three hours. Much of the walking takes place at ancient sites covering a large area, where paths can be rocky and uneven and involve high thresholds and steps without handrails. Some spaces, such as ancient tombs, are enclosed and accessed via a steep staircase within a tunnel. Many buildings do not have elevators, and some sites and museums do not allow buses to pull up in front, thus requiring a walk of several minutes to reach the entrance.

Busy days are contrasted with the relaxed pace aboard our riverboat. There is no elevator aboard our ship and access to shore from the boat is via a ramped gangway. Occasionally it may be necessary to cross through one or more boats in order to access the shore, when we are docked alongside other riverboats.

About Our Ship

The elegant riverboat Nile Adventurer accommodates guests in 30 beautifully designed cabins. Originally launched in 1990 and refurbished in 2019, this vessel offers delicious gourmet meals in its restaurant, afternoon tea in a stunning lounge, and refreshing cocktails on the sundeck. The Nile Adventurer features two decks, providing ample space for watching the passing Nile scenery, as well as a heated pool and exercise machines. All cabins have Nile views, a private bathroom with bathtub and shower, and an individually-controlled thermostat. Free Wi-Fi is available in each cabin and in some public areas. There is no elevator on board the Nile Adventurer.

