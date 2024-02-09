Egypt
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
A cruise up the Nile is a journey of a lifetime, and as tourism in Egypt slowly increases, there’s never been a better time to visit. From the great pyramids at Giza to the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel, no other destination has the wealth of history—or is as shrouded in mystery.
Our Stanford faculty leader joins forces with local Egyptologists to deliver a fascinating overview of Egypt’s historical and cultural milestones, both ancient and modern. Our Stanford connections give us access to leaders and historians as well as special entrée to sites not open to the public.
DatesFebruary 9–22, 2024
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.