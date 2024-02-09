A cruise up the Nile is a journey of a lifetime, and as tourism in Egypt slowly increases, there’s never been a better time to visit. From the great pyramids at Giza to the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel, no other destination has the wealth of history—or is as shrouded in mystery.

Our Stanford faculty leader joins forces with local Egyptologists to deliver a fascinating overview of Egypt’s historical and cultural milestones, both ancient and modern. Our Stanford connections give us access to leaders and historians as well as special entrée to sites not open to the public.