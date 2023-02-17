Egypt
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
A cruise up the Nile is a journey of a lifetime, and as tourism in Egypt slowly increases, there’s never been a better time to visit. From the great pyramids at Giza to the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel, no other destination has the wealth of history—or is as shrouded in mystery.
Stanford professor Martha Crenshaw joins forces with local Egyptologists to deliver a fascinating overview of Egypt’s historical and cultural milestones, both ancient and modern. Our Stanford connections give us access to leaders and historians as well as special entrée to sites not open to the public.
DatesFebruary 17–March 2, 2023
Duration14 days
Price
From $11,995 per person
Trip size45 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Martha Crenshaw
Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
With decades of research on international conflict and political violence, Martha Crenshaw provides valuable insights into Egypt’s role in North Africa and the Middle East.
“Professor Crenshaw was one of the best faculty leaders we've ever had. She provided insight not just on our destination, but also on the world affairs we were watching in the news!”
— Connie Clark-Redmond, MS '80
Itinerary
Ancient and modern Egypt
Explore the Great Pyramids of Giza, then fly to Luxor for our seven-night cruise on the Nile, exploring magnificent tombs and temples along the way. Fly to Abu Simbel for a day trip to see colossal statues there before returning to Cairo.
Cairo, Egypt / Giza
Arrive in Egypt and transfer to our hotel in Giza.Accommodations:
Marriott Mena House
Dahshur / Saqqara
Travel to nearby Dahshur with its early-era Red and Bent Pyramids that provide insight into the trial-and-error process of pyramid building. After lunch journey to Saqqara, the necropolis of Memphis renowned for its roughly 5,000-year-old-step pyramid and mastabas (tombs), which reveal the architectural origins of the pyramid. Enjoy a welcome reception and dinner this evening.Accommodations:
Marriott Mena HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Giza
This morning visits the awe-inspiring monuments of Giza—the quintessential symbols of ancient Egypt. Explore the massive pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Menkaure, and be treated to special access to the area at the foot of the enigmatic Sphinx. We are hosted for dinner in a private home this evening.Accommodations:
Marriott Mena HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cairo
If the museum is open, spend the morning at the Grand Egyptian Museum. Then travel into the heart of Cairo for lunch at a local restaurant. Afterward, take a tour of Cairo’s Islamic landmarks, including Ibn Tulun, the oldest surviving mosque in Egypt.Accommodations:
Marriott Mena HouseIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cairo / Luxor / Embarkation
Hop on a chartered flight from Cairo to Luxor, where we begin our exploration of the Nile Valley with a guided tour of the East Bank of Luxor. Board our luxurious riverboat, where gracious ship staff welcome us with lunch. Spend the afternoon at leisure, then depart for a special sunset excursion to the Temple of Luxor. Its graceful cluster columns, designed to look like papyrus, were built by Amenhotep III and later embellished by Ramesses II, Tutankhamun and Alexander the Great.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Luxor
Today we explore the West Bank of Luxor, starting with a special trip to the tomb of Queen Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens. Visit Deir el-Bahri, whose highlight is the magnificent mortuary temple of Hatshepsut, the queen who declared herself king and whose mummy was discovered in 2007. Then wander through the Valley of the Kings, with its stunningly painted royal tombs and long corridors leading into deep burial chambers symbolizing the passage to the world of the dead. Learn about a variety of these tombs—including those of Tutankhamun, Seti I and Ramesses IV—from a local archaeologist.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Luxor
Return to the West Bank of Luxor to visit its most beautiful tombs—those of the nobles—set in the limestone cliffs that stretch far into the valleys of the western desert. Proceed to the Mortuary Temple of Ramesses III at Medinet Habu, with its impressive wall reliefs. Also stop to admire the Colossi of Memnon, two massive sandstone statues of Pharaoh Amenhotep III.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Esna / Aswan
After a calm morning on the water, call at Esna to admire the Greco-Roman Temple of Khnum, with its great hypostyle hall. Cruise to Aswan this afternoon.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Aswan
Devote the entire day to exploring Aswan, beginning with the High Dam. Continue to the Temple of Isis, which was carefully moved to higher ground before the rising waters of Lake Nasser submerged its original location on Philae Island. Take a motorboat to Agilkia Island, where we attempt to decipher the well-preserved hieroglyphics at this temple. Then visit the granite quarries that supplied ancient Egypt with most of the hard stone used in its pyramids and temples. Later today board a felucca, a traditional Nile sailing vessel, to navigate around Kitchener’s and Elephantine Islands and view the stately Mausoleum of Aga Khan.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kom Ombo
Spend the morning at leisure as we begin our cruise back downriver to Luxor, stopping in Kom Ombo for a visit to the Temple of Sobek and Horus. Built by the Ptolemaic rulers who governed Egypt after its conquest by Alexander the Great, the temple is unique as it honors two gods. This evening, enjoy a festive dinner party, including a meal of local Egyptian specialties.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Luxor
Indulge in a relaxing morning on board, delighting in scenic views of life along the banks of the Nile. Back in Luxor, stroll around the temple precincts of Karnak, admiring Ramesses II’s magnificent hypostyle hall with its 134 columns, soaring obelisks and the enormous temple dedicated to Amun, the god of the air. Tour the Luxor Museum to deepen our understanding of the temple complexes and burial sites of Upper Egypt. This evening we toast the conclusion of our Nile cruise during the captain’s farewell dinner.Accommodations:
Nile AdventurerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Luxor / Disembarkation / Abu Simbel / Cairo
Board an early morning charter flight to Abu Simbel, one of the greatest temple precincts in ancient Egypt. Built by Ramesses II, the temples are famous for the colossal statues of the pharaoh and his favorite wife, Nefertari. As waters from the dam in Aswan rose toward the temples in the 1960s, an international team, in an extraordinary feat of engineering, raised the site 200 feet and relocated the statues about 600 feet from the water’s edge. Fly to Cairo and relish an evening at leisure.Accommodations:
Four Seasons Nile PlazaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cairo
Enjoy a special early-morning entry to the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities, considered “home” to our Egyptologists, with its more than 100,000 relics and artifacts, including the extraordinary gold treasures of Tutankhamun retrieved from his tomb by English archaeologist Howard Carter in 1923. Following lunch at our hotel, gather for a panel discussion about modern Egypt. Toast our experience at a farewell reception and dinner this evening.Accommodations:
Four Seasons Nile PlazaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cairo / Home
Transfer to the airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Category A
Standard cabin with half window on Nile Deck
Square feet: 178
Cabins: 106–111
Double: $11,995 per person
Single: $14,995 per person
Category B
Standard cabin with panoramic window on Main Deck
Square feet: 178
Cabins: 201–208
Double: $12,995 per person
Single: $15,995 per person
Category C
Standard cabin with panoramic window on Bridge Deck
Square feet: 183
Cabins: 301–310
Double: $13,995 per person
Single: $16,995 per person
Category D
Standard cabin with panoramic window on Promenade Deck
Square feet: 183
Cabins: 402–404
Double: $14,995 per person
Category E
Deluxe cabin with wraparound window on Main Deck
Square feet: 229
Cabins: 209, 210
Double: $16,795 per person
Category F
Presidential suite with wraparound window and private balcony on Promenade Deck
Square feet: 456
Cabins: 405, 406
Double: $18,895 per person
Join us in Egypt!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.