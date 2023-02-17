Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
detail wall of hieroglyphs
Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile

Egypt

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

A cruise up the Nile is a journey of a lifetime, and as tourism in Egypt slowly increases, there’s never been a better time to visit. From the great pyramids at Giza to the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel, no other destination has the wealth of history—or is as shrouded in mystery.

Stanford professor Martha Crenshaw joins forces with local Egyptologists to deliver a fascinating overview of Egypt’s historical and cultural milestones, both ancient and modern. Our Stanford connections give us access to leaders and historians as well as special entrée to sites not open to the public.

Dates

February 17–March 2, 2023

Duration

14 days

Price

From $11,995 per person

Trip size

45 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Reserve (external link)

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Martha Crenshaw

Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

With decades of research on international conflict and political violence, Martha Crenshaw provides valuable insights into Egypt’s role in North Africa and the Middle East.

Learn more about Martha Crenshaw

“Professor Crenshaw was one of the best faculty leaders we've ever had. She provided insight not just on our destination, but also on the world affairs we were watching in the news!”

— Connie Clark-Redmond, MS '80

Itinerary

Ancient and modern Egypt

Explore the Great Pyramids of Giza, then fly to Luxor for our seven-night cruise on the Nile, exploring magnificent tombs and temples along the way. Fly to Abu Simbel for a day trip to see colossal statues there before returning to Cairo.

Please note that the sequence of site visits during the Nile portion of our itinerary is subject to change, depending on water levels. The following includes a tentative cruise program, which our tour staff will confirm once we’re on board.

  • Cairo, Egypt / Giza

    Arrive in Egypt and transfer to our hotel in Giza.

    Accommodations:

    Marriott Mena House

  • Dahshur / Saqqara

    Travel to nearby Dahshur with its early-era Red and Bent Pyramids that provide insight into the trial-and-error process of pyramid building. After lunch journey to Saqqara, the necropolis of Memphis renowned for its roughly 5,000-year-old-step pyramid and mastabas (tombs), which reveal the architectural origins of the pyramid. Enjoy a welcome reception and dinner this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Marriott Mena House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Giza

    This morning visits the awe-inspiring monuments of Giza—the quintessential symbols of ancient Egypt. Explore the massive pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Menkaure, and be treated to special access to the area at the foot of the enigmatic Sphinx. We are hosted for dinner in a private home this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Marriott Mena House

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cairo

    If the museum is open, spend the morning at the Grand Egyptian Museum. Then travel into the heart of Cairo for lunch at a local restaurant. Afterward, take a tour of Cairo’s Islamic landmarks, including Ibn Tulun, the oldest surviving mosque in Egypt.

    Accommodations:

    Marriott Mena House

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Cairo / Luxor / Embarkation

    Hop on a chartered flight from Cairo to Luxor, where we begin our exploration of the Nile Valley with a guided tour of the East Bank of Luxor. Board our luxurious riverboat, where gracious ship staff welcome us with lunch. Spend the afternoon at leisure, then depart for a special sunset excursion to the Temple of Luxor. Its graceful cluster columns, designed to look like papyrus, were built by Amenhotep III and later embellished by Ramesses II, Tutankhamun and Alexander the Great.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Luxor

    Today we explore the West Bank of Luxor, starting with a special trip to the tomb of Queen Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens. Visit Deir el-Bahri, whose highlight is the magnificent mortuary temple of Hatshepsut, the queen who declared herself king and whose mummy was discovered in 2007. Then wander through the Valley of the Kings, with its stunningly painted royal tombs and long corridors leading into deep burial chambers symbolizing the passage to the world of the dead. Learn about a variety of these tombs—including those of Tutankhamun, Seti I and Ramesses IV—from a local archaeologist.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Luxor

    Return to the West Bank of Luxor to visit its most beautiful tombs—those of the nobles—set in the limestone cliffs that stretch far into the valleys of the western desert. Proceed to the Mortuary Temple of Ramesses III at Medinet Habu, with its impressive wall reliefs. Also stop to admire the Colossi of Memnon, two massive sandstone statues of Pharaoh Amenhotep III.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Esna / Aswan

    After a calm morning on the water, call at Esna to admire the Greco-Roman Temple of Khnum, with its great hypostyle hall. Cruise to Aswan this afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Aswan

    Devote the entire day to exploring Aswan, beginning with the High Dam. Continue to the Temple of Isis, which was carefully moved to higher ground before the rising waters of Lake Nasser submerged its original location on Philae Island. Take a motorboat to Agilkia Island, where we attempt to decipher the well-preserved hieroglyphics at this temple. Then visit the granite quarries that supplied ancient Egypt with most of the hard stone used in its pyramids and temples. Later today board a felucca, a traditional Nile sailing vessel, to navigate around Kitchener’s and Elephantine Islands and view the stately Mausoleum of Aga Khan.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kom Ombo

    Spend the morning at leisure as we begin our cruise back downriver to Luxor, stopping in Kom Ombo for a visit to the Temple of Sobek and Horus. Built by the Ptolemaic rulers who governed Egypt after its conquest by Alexander the Great, the temple is unique as it honors two gods. This evening, enjoy a festive dinner party, including a meal of local Egyptian specialties.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Luxor

    Indulge in a relaxing morning on board, delighting in scenic views of life along the banks of the Nile. Back in Luxor, stroll around the temple precincts of Karnak, admiring Ramesses II’s magnificent hypostyle hall with its 134 columns, soaring obelisks and the enormous temple dedicated to Amun, the god of the air. Tour the Luxor Museum to deepen our understanding of the temple complexes and burial sites of Upper Egypt. This evening we toast the conclusion of our Nile cruise during the captain’s farewell dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Nile Adventurer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Luxor / Disembarkation / Abu Simbel / Cairo

    Board an early morning charter flight to Abu Simbel, one of the greatest temple precincts in ancient Egypt. Built by Ramesses II, the temples are famous for the colossal statues of the pharaoh and his favorite wife, Nefertari. As waters from the dam in Aswan rose toward the temples in the 1960s, an international team, in an extraordinary feat of engineering, raised the site 200 feet and relocated the statues about 600 feet from the water’s edge. Fly to Cairo and relish an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Four Seasons Nile Plaza

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Cairo

    Enjoy a special early-morning entry to the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities, considered “home” to our Egyptologists, with its more than 100,000 relics and artifacts, including the extraordinary gold treasures of Tutankhamun retrieved from his tomb by English archaeologist Howard Carter in 1923. Following lunch at our hotel, gather for a panel discussion about modern Egypt. Toast our experience at a farewell reception and dinner this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Four Seasons Nile Plaza

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cairo / Home

    Transfer to the airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

caravan of visitors riding camels with pyramids in distance

Travel in Egypt

Egypt takes the safety and security of its visitors very seriously, as does Stanford Travel/Study. We will monitor the security situation throughout our trip. In addition, our local operator will advise us if we need to avoid any areas due to planned demonstrations or other situations. Per Egyptian government policy for all foreign tour groups, a plain-clothes armed escort accompanies us on our motor coach as well as on our river vessel.

Activity Level

We have a very full schedule of excursions, lectures and special events; most days require early-morning starts. Daily excursions in Cairo and from our riverboat are busy and involve one to three miles of walking, with tours lasting as long as three hours. Much of the walking takes place at ancient sites covering a large area, where paths can be rocky and uneven, and involve high thresholds and steps without handrails. Some spaces, such as ancient tombs, are enclosed and accessed via a steep staircase within a tunnel. Many buildings do not have elevators, and some sites and museums do not allow buses to pull up in front, thus requiring a walk of several minutes to reach the entrance. The air pollution in Cairo is particularly bad and can affect the respiratory system. Busy days are contrasted with the relaxed pace aboard our riverboat, where daily shore excursions are complemented by lectures and leisure time on board. It is important to note, however, that there is no elevator aboard our ship and access to shore from the boat is via a ramped gangway, though occasionally it may be necessary for our boat to dock alongside other riverboats, requiring passengers to cross through one or more boats in order to access the shore. In Aswan there may be an occasion where you will need to walk several steps up a steep plank with no rails to board the feluccas (traditional Nile sailing boats). Tour staff will be on hand to offer assistance.

About Our Ship

The elegant riverboat Nile Adventurer accommodates guests in 32 beautifully designed cabins. Originally launched in 1990 and refurbished in 2019, this vessel offers delicious gourmet meals in its restaurant, afternoon tea in a stunning lounge and refreshing cocktails on the sundeck. Two decks provide ample space for watching the passing Nile scenery, as well as a heated pool and exercise machines. All cabins have Nile views, a private bathroom with bathtub and shower, and an individually-controlled thermostat. Wi-Fi is available for purchase in each cabin and in some public areas. There is no elevator on board the Nile Adventurer.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that SAA non-members should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category A

Standard cabin with half window on Nile Deck

Square feet: 178
Cabins: 106–111

Double: $11,995 per person
Single: $14,995 per person

Category B

Standard cabin with panoramic window on Main Deck

Square feet: 178
Cabins: 201–208

Double: $12,995 per person
Single: $15,995 per person

Category C

Standard cabin with panoramic window on Bridge Deck

Square feet: 183
Cabins: 301–310

Double: $13,995 per person
Single: $16,995 per person

Category D

Standard cabin with panoramic window on Promenade Deck

Square feet: 183
Cabins: 402–404

Double: $14,995 per person

Category E

Deluxe cabin with wraparound window on Main Deck

Square feet: 229
Cabins: 209, 210

Double: $16,795 per person

Category F

Presidential suite with wraparound window and private balcony on Promenade Deck

Square feet: 456
Cabins: 405, 406

Double: $18,895 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 6 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 7-night cruise aboard the Nile Adventurer

  • Internal Egypt flights on chartered aircraft: Cairo/Luxor, Luxor/Abu Simbel, Abu Simbel/Cairo

  • 13 breakfasts, 12 lunches and 10 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Egypt!

Make your reservation now (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)