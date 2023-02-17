Activity Level

We have a very full schedule of excursions, lectures and special events; most days require early-morning starts. Daily excursions in Cairo and from our riverboat are busy and involve one to three miles of walking, with tours lasting as long as three hours. Much of the walking takes place at ancient sites covering a large area, where paths can be rocky and uneven, and involve high thresholds and steps without handrails. Some spaces, such as ancient tombs, are enclosed and accessed via a steep staircase within a tunnel. Many buildings do not have elevators, and some sites and museums do not allow buses to pull up in front, thus requiring a walk of several minutes to reach the entrance. The air pollution in Cairo is particularly bad and can affect the respiratory system. Busy days are contrasted with the relaxed pace aboard our riverboat, where daily shore excursions are complemented by lectures and leisure time on board. It is important to note, however, that there is no elevator aboard our ship and access to shore from the boat is via a ramped gangway, though occasionally it may be necessary for our boat to dock alongside other riverboats, requiring passengers to cross through one or more boats in order to access the shore. In Aswan there may be an occasion where you will need to walk several steps up a steep plank with no rails to board the feluccas (traditional Nile sailing boats). Tour staff will be on hand to offer assistance.