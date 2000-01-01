Dutch Waterways

When we think of Holland, we may envision tulips, wooden shoes and windmills, but the Netherlands is also a modern, innovative country. We’ll explore the fascinating legacy of Holland’s Golden Age and 21st century Holland as we navigate its scenic waterways—a labyrinth of canals and locks that’s a marvel of hydro-engineering.

It being the height of the spring blooming season, we’ll visit Keukenhof Gardens and Aalsmeer's flower auction, which exemplify the cutting edge of sustainable agriculture and biogenetics. We’ll travel through the idyllic countryside that inspired a genre and a generation of Dutch and Flemish masters whose works we’ll view at the region’s world-class art museums.