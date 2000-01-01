Dutch Waterways
Soak up Amsterdam's incredible art scene, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
When we think of Holland, we may envision tulips, wooden shoes and windmills, but the Netherlands is also a modern, innovative country. We’ll explore the fascinating legacy of Holland’s Golden Age and 21st century Holland as we navigate its scenic waterways—a labyrinth of canals and locks that’s a marvel of hydro-engineering.
It being the height of the spring blooming season, we’ll visit Keukenhof Gardens and Aalsmeer's flower auction, which exemplify the cutting edge of sustainable agriculture and biogenetics. We’ll travel through the idyllic countryside that inspired a genre and a generation of Dutch and Flemish masters whose works we’ll view at the region’s world-class art museums.
DatesApril 7–16, 2026
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $11,495 per person
Trip size25 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Start and end in Amsterdam, journeying along the way to historical treasures in Gouda, Delft, and The Hague. Admire the iconic windmills of Kinderdijk, attend a flower auction in Alsmeer, and view the famous works of Dutch and Flemish masters.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.