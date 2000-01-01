Skip to main content
A river cruise through the Netherlands

Dutch Waterways

Soak up Amsterdam's incredible art scene, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

When we think of Holland, we may envision tulips, wooden shoes and windmills, but the Netherlands is also a modern, innovative country. We’ll explore the fascinating legacy of Holland’s Golden Age and 21st century Holland as we navigate its scenic waterways—a labyrinth of canals and locks that’s a marvel of hydro-engineering.

It being the height of the spring blooming season, we’ll visit Keukenhof Gardens and Aalsmeer's flower auction, which exemplify the cutting edge of sustainable agriculture and biogenetics. We’ll travel through the idyllic countryside that inspired a genre and a generation of Dutch and Flemish masters whose works we’ll view at the region’s world-class art museums.

Dates

April 7–16, 2026

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $11,495 per person

Trip size

25 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Start and end in Amsterdam, journeying along the way to historical treasures in Gouda, Delft, and The Hague. Admire the iconic windmills of Kinderdijk, attend a flower auction in Alsmeer, and view the famous works of Dutch and Flemish masters.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

colorful buildings and reflection

Activity level

We consider this program to be mildly strenuous and at times physically demanding and busy. Daily excursions involve one to two miles of walking in all weather and occasionally on uneven terrain, such as cobblestone streets. Most passenger cabins on the barge are reached via a steep flight of 14 stairs with a handrail; there is no elevator access. There may be opportunities for biking over flat terrain. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

About our ship

Unlike the many large vessels that ply the Dutch waterways, the MS Magnifique II combines modern features with the comfortable atmosphere of a traditional barge. Built in 2016, she features a tastefully furnished salon with a restaurant and bar on the upper deck, along with a teak sun deck. Chartered exclusively for Stanford, this cozy barge accommodates just 28 guests.

interior view of dining restaurant

