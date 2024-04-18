Fifty years ago, Stanford adventurers were among the pioneers of alumni-based educational travel, reveling in the joy of heading to far-flung destinations in the company of outstanding faculty and fellow alums. Our Danube River programs back then were the hottest tickets in town. In fact, at one point, the waiting list was two years long!

We’re delighted to bring back this perennial favorite, updated on a sleek, 5-star river vessel that features a golf putting green and infinity-style pool. Cruise from Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna through Hungary’s Great Plain and the vineyard-blanketed hills of Austria’s Wachau Valley to Durnstein, Passau, and Regensburg. Sample local flavors and dive into European history!