Croatia Family Adventure

Waiting in Croatia are an endless array of islands, crystal-blue waters and the freshest local delicacies. Near the city of Split, explore the Klis Fortress, used as a set on Game of Thrones and where we partake in a sword-and-archery class. Visit Krka National Park to see its seven splendid waterfalls and visit the restored water mills that are now an ethnographic museum. At the falconry center near Šibenik, come face to face with these remarkable sky hunters—the fastest member of the animal kingdom—and see them in action.

Ride a private catamaran to Šolta Island and don bee keeper gear to learn how to gather honey, tour a family-owned oil grove (with trees over a thousand years old!), then stop at Krknjaši Island’s Blue Lagoon to swim in its turquoise waters. Throughout our trip, adults delight in lectures from history professor Norman Naimark while kids engage in educational activities with their Young Explorer groups, led by recent Stanford grads.