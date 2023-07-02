Skip to main content
Travel/Study
From turquoise waters to ancient treasures

Croatia Family Adventure

Step back in time and explore medieval castles and Roman fortresses, swim in crystal-clear waters and cruise amid the picturesque islands of the Dalmatian Coast.

Overview

An adventure for the whole family

Waiting in Croatia are an endless array of islands, crystal-blue waters and the freshest local delicacies. Near the city of Split, explore the Klis Fortress, used as a set on Game of Thrones and where we partake in a sword-and-archery class. Visit Krka National Park to see its seven splendid waterfalls and visit the restored water mills that are now an ethnographic museum. At the falconry center near Šibenik, come face to face with these remarkable sky hunters—the fastest member of the animal kingdom—and see them in action.

Ride a private catamaran to Šolta Island and don bee keeper gear to learn how to gather honey, tour a family-owned oil grove (with trees over a thousand years old!), then stop at Krknjaši Island’s Blue Lagoon to swim in its turquoise waters. Throughout our trip, adults delight in lectures from history professor Norman Naimark while kids engage in educational activities with their Young Explorer groups, led by recent Stanford grads.

Dates

June 25–July 2, 2023

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

6 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Norman Naimark

History

Norman Naimark is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History and led more than 30 Travel/Study programs.

Learn more about Norman Naimark

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

