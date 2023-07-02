Croatia Family Adventure
Step back in time and explore medieval castles and Roman fortresses, swim in crystal-clear waters and cruise amid the picturesque islands of the Dalmatian Coast.
Overview
An adventure for the whole family
Waiting in Croatia are an endless array of islands, crystal-blue waters and the freshest local delicacies. Near the city of Split, explore the Klis Fortress, used as a set on Game of Thrones and where we partake in a sword-and-archery class. Visit Krka National Park to see its seven splendid waterfalls and visit the restored water mills that are now an ethnographic museum. At the falconry center near Šibenik, come face to face with these remarkable sky hunters—the fastest member of the animal kingdom—and see them in action.
Ride a private catamaran to Šolta Island and don bee keeper gear to learn how to gather honey, tour a family-owned oil grove (with trees over a thousand years old!), then stop at Krknjaši Island’s Blue Lagoon to swim in its turquoise waters. Throughout our trip, adults delight in lectures from history professor Norman Naimark while kids engage in educational activities with their Young Explorer groups, led by recent Stanford grads.
DatesJune 25–July 2, 2023
Duration8 days
Minimum age6 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Norman Naimark
History
Norman Naimark is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History and led more than 30 Travel/Study programs.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
