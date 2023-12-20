Costa Rica: A Family-Focused Exploration

The perfect blend of adrenaline, nature and family relaxation time is waiting for you in Costa Rica! Look for monkeys, sloths, iguanas and numerous bird species on guided nature hikes and boat rides; speed through the rain forest canopy on a thrilling zip-line adventure; and enjoy panoramic views from an open-air gondola in Arenal-La Fortuna.

This trip gives farm-to-table a new meaning where we will explore different farms and learn about (and eat!) local cuisine. In Monteverde, climb a mountain where you can touch the clouds and discover the unique wildlife of the cloud forest. Enjoy the wetland ecosystem of Palo Verde National Park by boat, then head to the artisan village of Guatil to learn to make pottery in the pre-Columbian way. Each area we explore has its own diverse set of ecosystems—ideal for taking photos and observing wildlife in its natural element.