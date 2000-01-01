Travel to two of Colombia’s metropolises: Bogotá and Medellin. Visit the underground Salt Cathedral, see the graffiti murals of Egipto, and explore La Candelaria, Bogotá’s oldest neighborhood. At the city’s famous Gold Museum, delight in tens of thousands of relics from Colombia's pre-Hispanic cultures. In Medellín, see a city transformed by incredible public art and architecture. Take in captivating musical performances and delight in the city’s burgeoning fine-dining scene.

We’ll also experience Colombia’s lush countryside with a stay in Pereira in the heart of the Coffee Zone. Learn about coffee and cacao production, marvel at the world’s tallest wax palms, and wander botanical gardens, orchid farms, and bird sanctuaries. In the foothills of the Colombian Andes, spend two nights at a luxurious eco-retreat with thermal hot springs.