Civil Rights Family Program

This trip is a great opportunity to give your teen (and yourself) a stronger insight into the history of Black people in America, from slavery to the Civil Rights movement. We visit significant sites in our American history, from the Alabama River to Selma and Birmingham.

We meet with several figures who provide a unique, firsthand perspective of what the struggle for civil rights looked like, including Dr. Valda Harris Montgomery, Rev. Carolyn McKinstry (who was 14 and inside 16th Street Baptist Church when it was bombed), and Joanne Bland (who actively participated in marches from childhood). We trace the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail which commemorates the events, people, and route of the 1965 Voting Rights March in Alabama.