Civil Rights Family Program
Visit important sites throughout Alabama to gain a deeper appreciation for what Black people endured on the path from slavery to the fight for civil rights.
Overview
An awe-inspiring educational journey
This trip is a great opportunity to give your teen (and yourself) a stronger insight into the history of Black people in America, from slavery to the Civil Rights movement. We visit significant sites in our American history, from the Alabama River to Selma and Birmingham.
We meet with several figures who provide a unique, firsthand perspective of what the struggle for civil rights looked like, including Dr. Valda Harris Montgomery, Rev. Carolyn McKinstry (who was 14 and inside 16th Street Baptist Church when it was bombed), and Joanne Bland (who actively participated in marches from childhood). We trace the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail which commemorates the events, people, and route of the 1965 Voting Rights March in Alabama.
DatesJune 16–21, 2026
Duration6 days
Price
From approx. $3,995 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age13 years
