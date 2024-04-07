Cinque Terre and the Italian Riviera
Experience world renowned hiking and one of the most unspoiled coastlines in Italy while pausing to enjoy unforgettable views, incredible cuisine, and fine local wine.
Overview
An unforgettable coastal hike
Not so very long ago, Cinque Terre was an isolated stretch of coast in the region of Liguria in northwestern Italy, made up of five small fishing villages that had little contact with each other and were cut off from the more famous Italian Riviera resorts to the north. The roads were poor or nonexistent and the hills were steep.
In recent years Cinque Terre has become a major tourist attraction known for its five picturesque villages, excellent food and wine, and the great hiking trails. While we set out on the most famous route in Cinque Terre, we also seek the less-traveled trails overlooking the sparkling Ligurian Sea. Join us and enjoy exhilarating hikes far from crowds and relax in the evenings savoring delicious Mediterranean cuisine.
DatesApril 7–14, 2024
Duration8 days
Minimum age18 years
