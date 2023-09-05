Central Asia and the Caucasus

Set out on a modern-day caravan over the old Silk Road from the desert oases of Uzbekistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and the green mountainous countries of Georgia and Armenia. With faculty leader Dan Sneider, follow the path of the tireless merchants who brought exotic goods, sweeping belief systems, and new forms of architecture, agriculture and art.

Begin in the blue-tiled Silk Road oases of Samarkand and Bukhara, explore Baku, where, in the 8th century, people burned oil that came from the ground. Taste the fabulous food and wine of Georgia and admire the powerful old stone churches of Armenia. Browse the atmospheric bazaars, meet with local artists and experts, and experience nine different UNESCO World Heritage sites.