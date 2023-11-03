Canada: Winnipeg and Hudson Bay

Imagine spending three days and three nights in a one-of-a-kind lodge out on the Canadian tundra in the middle of polar bear habitat. That’s just one highlight of our expedition from Winnipeg to Churchill, on the western edge of Hudson Bay and famously known as “the polar bear capital of the world.”

Besides this rare opportunity to watch polar bears up close in their natural environment during their fall migration, we’ll also have the chance to visit Winnipeg’s historic, cultural and nature venues and learn about the dramatic climatic changes the Arctic is experiencing. Join us on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure!