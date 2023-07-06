Canada: Family-Focused Heli-Hiking

Imagine exploring an enchanted alpine realm firsthand in one of the last pristine wilderness areas of North America, one that few humans have witnessed. Our Canadian heli-hiking adventure takes us to terrain once achievable only by the hardiest mountaineers but now accessible to novice day hikers thanks to our team of highly skilled mountain guides and world-class helicopter pilot.

Discover the grand landscapes of the Bugaboos in the Purcell Mountains as we walk among remote peaks, majestic glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflower-carpeted meadows. It’s an awe-inspiring experience not to be missed!