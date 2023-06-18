Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg
Get a behind-the-scenes pass to typically inaccessible places, engage with international dignitaries and discover the charms of four captivating European countries.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Gain unprecedented access to the frontlines of international governance while traveling beside faculty leader Christophe Crombez, PhD ’94, a political economist who specializes in the European Union. Marvel at the architectural mastery of the Strasbourg Hemicycle, the seat of the European Parliament, during a personalized briefing on the body’s powers and then sit in on a parliamentary session.
Attend a hearing of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and learn about this august court’s inner workings from a member of the staff. Savor regional specialties at a private chocolate-making workshop in Brussels and a wine tasting in the heart of Alsace.
DatesJune 18–27, 2023
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
