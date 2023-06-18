Skip to main content
Aerial view of Esch-sur-Sure, medieval town in Luxembourg, dominated by castle
Inside the heart of the European Union

Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg

Get a behind-the-scenes pass to typically inaccessible places, engage with international dignitaries and discover the charms of four captivating European countries.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Gain unprecedented access to the frontlines of international governance while traveling beside faculty leader Christophe Crombez, PhD ’94, a political economist who specializes in the European Union. Marvel at the architectural mastery of the Strasbourg Hemicycle, the seat of the European Parliament, during a personalized briefing on the body’s powers and then sit in on a parliamentary session.

Attend a hearing of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and learn about this august court’s inner workings from a member of the staff. Savor regional specialties at a private chocolate-making workshop in Brussels and a wine tasting in the heart of Alsace.

Dates

June 18–27, 2023

Duration

10 days

Minimum age

18 years

