Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg

Gain unprecedented access to the frontlines of international governance while traveling beside faculty leader Christophe Crombez, PhD ’94, a political economist who specializes in the European Union. Marvel at the architectural mastery of the Strasbourg Hemicycle, the seat of the European Parliament, during a personalized briefing on the body’s powers and then sit in on a parliamentary session.

Attend a hearing of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and learn about this august court’s inner workings from a member of the staff. Savor regional specialties at a private chocolate-making workshop in Brussels and a wine tasting in the heart of Alsace.