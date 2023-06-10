Back by popular demand, we welcome our travelers to explore “the largest wetland in the world.” Brazil’s Pantanal has a rich and complex ecosystem that is home to thousands of fascinating species.

Travel/Study has always prided itself on exploring out-of-the-ordinary itineraries, and this program is no exception. With its open, spacious topography, the Pantanal is a premier destination for wildlife viewing, yet it’s still a relatively unknown travel destination. We can’t think of a better way to explore this diverse biosphere than in the company of Stanford professor David Freyberg, MS '77, PhD '81. His expertise and passions for water resources development will illuminate the natural wonders we’ll encounter.