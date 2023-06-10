Brazil
Behold the majestic, thundering Iguazu Falls and marvel at spectacular wildlife in the Pantanal, from capybaras to caiman, jaguars and hundreds of endemic bird species.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Back by popular demand, we welcome our travelers to explore “the largest wetland in the world.” Brazil’s Pantanal has a rich and complex ecosystem that is home to thousands of fascinating species.
Travel/Study has always prided itself on exploring out-of-the-ordinary itineraries, and this program is no exception. With its open, spacious topography, the Pantanal is a premier destination for wildlife viewing, yet it’s still a relatively unknown travel destination. We can’t think of a better way to explore this diverse biosphere than in the company of Stanford professor David Freyberg, MS '77, PhD '81. His expertise and passions for water resources development will illuminate the natural wonders we’ll encounter.
DatesJune 10–20, 2023
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
David Freyberg
Civil and Environmental Engineering
A hydrologist and water resources specialist at Stanford, David delights in looking at the intersection of water, culture and society.
