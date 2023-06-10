Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
The wonders of Igauzu Falls and the Pantanal

Brazil

Behold the majestic, thundering Iguazu Falls and marvel at spectacular wildlife in the Pantanal, from capybaras to caiman, jaguars and hundreds of endemic bird species.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Back by popular demand, we welcome our travelers to explore “the largest wetland in the world.” Brazil’s Pantanal has a rich and complex ecosystem that is home to thousands of fascinating species.

Travel/Study has always prided itself on exploring out-of-the-ordinary itineraries, and this program is no exception. With its open, spacious topography, the Pantanal is a premier destination for wildlife viewing, yet it’s still a relatively unknown travel destination. We can’t think of a better way to explore this diverse biosphere than in the company of Stanford professor David Freyberg, MS '77, PhD '81. His expertise and passions for water resources development will illuminate the natural wonders we’ll encounter.

Dates

June 10–20, 2023

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me (external link)

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

David Freyberg

Civil and Environmental Engineering

A hydrologist and water resources specialist at Stanford, David delights in looking at the intersection of water, culture and society.

Learn more about David Freyberg

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)