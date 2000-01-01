Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
government district in berlin, germany
Gain insight into a vivid, captivating European capital city

Berlin

An in-depth exploration of the history, culture, art, architecture, and future of Germany’s monumental capital.

Overview

Berlin then, now, and what’s on the horizon

We take in sites that have served a transformative role in both German culture and worldwide. Guest lectures with both a local political scientist and a local journalist will provide a window into the juxtaposition of life in Cold-War East Berlin with what the whole of Berlin looks like today. We spend a whole day on Spreeinsel exploring the five world-famous buildings that make up Museum Island—including the recently opened Humboldt Forum.

To take full advantage of Berlin’s world-class cultural scene, we enjoy symphonies and opera performances in various iconic venues. Visits to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the Berlin Wall Memorial allow for thoughtful, quiet reflection on the events of World War II and the Cold War.

Dates

April 6–14, 2026

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $7,995 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails