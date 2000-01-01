Berlin
An in-depth exploration of the history, culture, art, architecture, and future of Germany’s monumental capital.
Overview
Berlin then, now, and what’s on the horizon
We take in sites that have served a transformative role in both German culture and worldwide. Guest lectures with both a local political scientist and a local journalist will provide a window into the juxtaposition of life in Cold-War East Berlin with what the whole of Berlin looks like today. We spend a whole day on Spreeinsel exploring the five world-famous buildings that make up Museum Island—including the recently opened Humboldt Forum.
To take full advantage of Berlin’s world-class cultural scene, we enjoy symphonies and opera performances in various iconic venues. Visits to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the Berlin Wall Memorial allow for thoughtful, quiet reflection on the events of World War II and the Cold War.
DatesApril 6–14, 2026
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $7,995 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.