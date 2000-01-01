We take in sites that have served a transformative role in both German culture and worldwide. Guest lectures with both a local political scientist and a local journalist will provide a window into the juxtaposition of life in Cold-War East Berlin with what the whole of Berlin looks like today. We spend a whole day on Spreeinsel exploring the five world-famous buildings that make up Museum Island—including the recently opened Humboldt Forum.

To take full advantage of Berlin’s world-class cultural scene, we enjoy symphonies and opera performances in various iconic venues. Visits to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the Berlin Wall Memorial allow for thoughtful, quiet reflection on the events of World War II and the Cold War.