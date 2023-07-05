Berlin is unquestionably one of the great cities of the world. Since the Wall came down more than 20 years ago, the city has become unified and undergone an amazing architectural, cultural and artistic renaissance. From our hotel in the historical center of the city, the culturally rich Gendarmenmarkt, visit several of the city’s museums and historic buildings and enjoy musical performances.

With faculty leader Jeremy Sabol, take a behind-the-scenes tour at the recently reconstructed Reichstag building, seat of the German parliament. Enjoy a full day in Potsdam, touring the palaces of Sans Souci and Cecilienhof, site of the Potsdam Conference during which Allied leaders organized Germany’s new system of ruling after World War II. During free time, travel anywhere in the city with unlimited access to Berlin’s extensive public transit system and further explore one of Europe’s most exhilarating cities.