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Cityscape top view on the old town with churches in Vilnius, Lithuania
A mix of modern and medieval influences along the Baltic Sea

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia

Explore the landscapes and walk the seaside paths that have enchanted traders, invaders, artists, and thinkers since before the days of the Vikings.

Overview

Enlightening adventures in a vibrant region

Bridging Eastern and Western Europe, this area’s natural resources and trading ports have been targets of landlocked states over the course of more than two millennia. Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania were all behind the Iron Curtain during the time of the Soviet Union. A strong mix of cultural influences is embedded in the architecture, folklore, and cuisine of the cities we visit.

Highlights of this trip include excursions to the medieval towns of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn; an exploration of Trakai Island Castle by foot and private boat; and dance and musical performances rich in tradition and history. These three countries each serve as a relevant classroom for studying the present-day and future challenges surrounding Europe.

Dates

June 20–30, 2027

Duration

11 days

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Travel from Lithuania to Latvia and Estonia, exploring capital cities, port towns, and everything in between. Find yourself immersed in the rich history and architecture of the Baltic states while enjoying the region's unique art and gastronomic traditions.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

The panoramic view of city Riga, Latvia

Activity level

This trip is moderately active with a significant amount of touring done on foot. Many streets and sidewalks are uneven, and some attractions are only accessible via steep staircases. Museums generally do not have elevators. To reap the full rewards of this adventure, travelers must be able to walk at least a mile a day, keeping up with fellow travelers.

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