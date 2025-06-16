Australia by Private Jet
May 31–June 16, 2025
Experience Australia’s wonders on a 17-day private jet adventure, reveling in a kaleidoscope of stunning national parks, Aboriginal art and culture, endemic animals, and cosmopolitan cities. Stanford educators enhance each location, from coastal reefs to the Outback. Enjoy seamless travel with a personal tour manager, explore Tasmania’s wilderness, hear Dreamtime stories, and savor Sydney’s cuisine. Stay in deluxe hotels and enjoy unique experiences, including private wildlife encounters and cultural events.
The Ultimate Oz Experience
Traverse the diverse landscapes and seascapes of Earth’s smallest continent, from the world’s oldest rainforest to the sacred monolith of Uluru, the rugged terrain of the Kimberley, and the wild coastline of Tasmania.
Around Australia in 17 Days
Day 1 & 2: Melbourne
Day 3–7: Tasmania
Day 8 & 9: Adelaide
Day 10: Uluru
Day 11 & 12: The Kimberley
Day 13–15: Great Barrier Reef & Daintree Rainforest
Day 16 & 17: Sydney
Travel by Private Jet
Traveling on our own A319 means we set the schedule…and we don’t waste a single moment in airport lines or waiting for baggage.
A Journey of a Lifetime
This 17-day adventure blends Australia’s heritage with modern luxury, offering a perfect balance of intellectual discovery and refined travel.
A Different Kind of Classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Judith Goldstein
Janet M. Peck Professor of International Communication
A professor of political science and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Professor Goldstein has been at Stanford since the early 1980s and teaches courses on all aspects of international politics, specializing in issues of political economy.
Michael McWilliams
Professor of Geological and Environmental Sciences, Emeritus
Through his research, Professor McWilliams aims to better understand Earth’s evolution, the rate of geological processes, and the history of important Earth events such as volcanism, earthquakes, mass extinctions, and global climate change.
“My trip of a lifetime was better than I had hoped. It was a dream come true, from the people I met as fellow travelers to the superb tour guides to our inimitable faculty leader.”
—Mary Bartlett, ’62
Discovery at Its Best
Experience Australia like never before with unparalleled luxury, expertise, and access.
Above-and-Beyond Experiences
Meet a Tasmanian devil. Tour a contemporary art museum with its founding collectors. Cruise Sydney Harbor on a private boat. Take in the Buccaneer Archipelago from a sea plane. Enjoy one wow moment after the next.
Next-Level Learning
Our journey takes on a deeper meaning when you travel with Stanford scholars who weave stories of these diverse cities, cultures, and landscapes—looking beyond history and geology to the larger picture of Australia’s place in our ever-changing world.
Regional Insights
Gain firsthand perspectives as you snorkel alongside a marine biologist in the Great Barrier Reef and explore Daintree Rainforest with a Kuku Yalanji guide, listening to stories of the Indigenous Aboriginal people who have lived on these lands for thousands of years.
