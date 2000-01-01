Warning:

We missed you! This trip is no longer available for booking.

Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
architecture dome and building next to sea
Roman ruins, seaside villages and history in the making

Tunisia

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)