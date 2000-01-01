Andalucia Walk
Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Easter processions.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.
We missed you! This trip is no longer available for booking.
Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Easter processions.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.