Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands

An epic voyage to an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Few places capture the image of an unspoiled wilderness as stunningly as Antarctica. Journey there in comfort aboard the state-of-the-art Greg Mortimer, setting sail from Ushuaia to visit the Falkland Islands and South Georgia along the way and returning to the mainland by plane. We travel during the peak of summer to enjoy long days of exploration.

Behold incredible changing landscapes, from white sand beaches to rugged coastlines, stand among huge colonies of penguins, and sail along mighty glaciers and through glistening icebergs. Delve into the gripping tale of Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew onboard the Endurance and learn about exciting research discoveries coming out of this region.

Dates

January 17–February 5, 2024

Duration

20 days

Price

From $30,395 per person

Trip size

40 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Rob Dunbar

Earth Systems Science

The Keck Professor of Earth Sciences and a Bass University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, Rob is interested in global climate change and how we translate scientific knowledge into better policies and practices to promote the sustainable use of the Earth.

“Rob proved an incredible force for curiosity and inquiry throughout the trip. His formal lectures were diligently tailored to our geographical setting and handily humorous and stimulating to all. I loved his impromptu discussions of our geological landscapes day to day, and with great excitement signed up for nearly every daily activity with him."

—Emma Fowler, ’18

A Timely Expedition

The part of Antarctica we visit is warming and melting faster than the rest of the continent and major efforts are underway to understand how this is affecting global sea level rise. We’ll learn about this research and its new discoveries during shipboard lectures as well as when talking about glaciers and ice sheets during shore landings. In addition Rob will lecture on the fiery and icy origins of the islands of the Scotia Sea and its oceanographic setting, and also on Shackleton’s polar expeditions.

Itinerary

Discovering the unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

Embark our 17-night voyage in Ushuaia, stopping in historic Stanley in the Falkland Islands, before cruising to South Georgia, where we stand ashore with the largest king penguin colonies in the world. Explore the Antarctic Peninsula with its sweeping panorama of snow-capped mountain peaks, immense glaciers, and deep blue icebergs. Return to Punta Arenas from the Antarctic Peninsula by plane.

  • Ushuaia, Argentina

    Upon arrival in Ushuaia, transfer to the hotel. Meet the fellow expeditioners who will join us aboard the Greg Mortimer during a welcome reception. Afterward, connect with Stanford travelers during a special welcome dinner in our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Las Hayas Hotel

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Embark the Greg Mortimer

    Enjoy a leisurely morning to rest and an opportunity for free time in town. After lunch, tour the upper area of the city, taking in beautiful panoramic views of Ushuaia and the Beagle Channel. In “La Mission” neighborhood, we see many of the homes once owned by the first families to settle in the area. Visit the Prison Museum before transferring to the pier for embarkation.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • At Sea

    Settle into our cabins and listen to engaging lectures as the ship sails across the South Atlantic Ocean towards the Falkland Islands.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Falkland Islands

    Today we go ashore in historic Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands. This charming town has a distinctly British character with terraced town houses and quaint cottages. Nestled within brightly colored buildings we find cozy cafes, English pubs, souvenir shops and a post office. Visit the historic Dockyard Museum at the waterfront to learn about maritime history in the Falklands.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    At Sea

    Our lecture program continues over the course of the next three days at sea. On deck, join naturalists in search of the seabirds and marine mammals that flourish in these nutrient-rich waters.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    South Georgia

    During our time in South Georgia, we travel in the true spirit of adventure. With flexibility in mind in this ever-changing part of the world, our team of experts together with the captain assess the wind, weather and sea conditions to determine our activities each day. The following is a list of places we hope to visit in South Georgia.

    Elsehul Bay
    Enjoy time in this beautiful bay, home to thousands of fur seals as well as macaroni penguins, the most numerous of all penguin species.

    Salisbury Plain
    Here at glacier-flanked Salisbury Plain on South Georgia’s north coast, be awed by the sight and sound of more than 200,000 king penguins congregating and breeding. The area between Elsehul Bay and Salisbury Plain is believed to have more wildlife per square foot than any other place on the planet.

    Stromness Bay
    Envision Sir Ernest Shackleton and his party arriving at Stromness Bay after their harrowing crossing of the island’s glaciers on foot and take in views of the cliffs and the glacier from which the famous adventurer and his companions descended.

    Grytviken
    Go ashore to explore the ruins of this once-active whaling station and perhaps send a post card from the small post office. Visit the Grytviken cemetery, the gravesite where Shakleton was laid to rest.

    Gold Harbor
    Situated at the foot of the Bertrab Glacier, Gold Harbor is often referred to as the “jewel in the island’s crown.” In addition to a large king penguin colony, we’re likely to see fur and elephant seals, gentoo penguins and giant petrels.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    At Sea

    After our busy days in South Georgia, recharge with two days at sea attending informative lecturers as we sail across the Scotia Sea towards Antarctica. On deck, join naturalists in search of the seabirds and marine mammals.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Elephant Island

    Weather permitting, set course for Elephant Island, a half-submerged mountain cloaked with an ice sheet at the outer limits of the South Shetland Islands. We aim to sail past Cape Valentine where Shackleton and his men first made landfall after losing their ship, the Endurance, to pack ice in the Weddell Sea. We hope to follow the coastline six miles west to Point Wild, where the men eventually set up camp under their upturned open boats. If conditions allow, we plan to Zodiac cruise or, if very lucky, make a landing on historic Point Wild.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    Antarctic Peninsula

    Explore the waters of the Antarctic Peninsula and its adjacent islands for the next three days. Again, activities will be determined each day to ensure that we take full advantage of as many opportunities as we can. The list below provides a glimpse of the places we may experience (subject to change pending local weather, sea conditions, ice charts, and permitting).

    Neko Harbor
    In this spectacular harbor gentoo penguins breed, Weddell seals haul out on the beach, and feeding whales often pass by. The nearby glacier is lively, with large calvings crashing thunderously into the bay below.

    Paradise Bay
    One of the most picturesque locations on the Antarctic Peninsula, Paradise Bay is home to two research stations: Argentina’s Almirante Brown and Chile’s Gonzales Videla. Take a Zodiac cruise or make a landing, pending conditions and station permission.

    Lemaire Channel
    Cruising the beautiful Lemaire Channel, keep watch for the humpback and minke whales frequently spotted here. This narrow channel is one of the most visually impressive areas of the Antarctic Peninsula. Steep mountain peaks jut out of the sea on both sides, and the waters, frequented by crabeater seals, are often choked with icebergs. A stunning labyrinth of grounded icebergs lies in the shallow waters west of Pleneau Island, making for a thrilling Zodiac cruising experience.

    Port Lockroy
    Port Lockroy has been known as a safe anchorage following its use by the whaling fleets of the early 20th century and for this reason was selected to be the first British base to establish a year-round British presence in Antarctica. Today, we find a museum, post office and small gift shop on the island.

    Accommodations:

    Greg Mortimer

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Disembark / King George Island / Punta Arenas, Chile

    Disembark the Greg Mortimer today at King George Island and fly to Punta Arenas. King George Island is located at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in the South Shetland Islands. Flexibility is key as our exact flight departure time will depend on weather and visibility. Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Cabo de Hornos

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Punta Arenas, Chile / Home

    After what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime, depart on independent flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

We consider this a moderately strenuous program. You will need to climb into and out of Zodiacs for excursions ashore. Onshore, you must be able to walk moderate distances, unaided, over rough terrain (e.g. rocky, uneven beaches in the sub-Antarctic islands and occasional ice and snow on the Antarctic Peninsula). Daytime temperatures range from 45 to 55 (°F) in the sub-Antarctic region and may drop to the 30s on the Antarctic Peninsula itself, although sunshine and low humidity create a very temperate atmosphere. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

“We literally saw more than a million penguins. It was fascinating spending time with them, watching and listening. The wildlife and landscapes were magnificent, and each day was a new adventure.”

— Leslie Conant, ’74

About our Ship

The Greg Mortimer utilizes some of the latest advancements in naval design and technology. The Ulstein X-Bow® hull makes sailing smoother and faster, with lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. A virtual anchoring system uses GPS and high-tech steering to hold the ship’s position so the sea floor is protected. Shore excursions are also made easier with four sea-level Zodiac-loading platforms, a mudroom and an activity preparation area. With only 76 cabins, the Greg Mortimer can transfer all travelers to shore in a single disembarkation. Observation lounge and viewing platforms offer spectacular panoramic views of scenery and wildlife. Additional public spaces include a state-of-the-art lecture theater, two jacuzzis/plunge pools, a multi-media room, a library, a gym and a wellness center.

Our group enjoys the camaraderie of fellow independent travelers aboard the ship while enjoying exclusive Stanford shore excursions, Zodiac cruises and lectures. As a condition of participation, all travelers must agree to the ship's Terms and Conditions.

Focus on Sustainability

This ship's owner, Aurora Expeditions, is deeply committed to responsible and respectful travel—always seeking ways to innovate, educate and create a positive impact for our planet. Aurora is certified 100% Carbon Neutral and supports two climate action projects: InfraVest Tongyuan Wind Farm, a renewable energy project in northwest Taiwan and Mount Sandy Conservation on South Australia’s Limestone Coast, promoting conservation partnerships between the traditional Ngarrindjeri landowners and non-Indigenous Australians.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Note that we join independent travelers aboard the 76-cabin Greg Mortimer while enjoying exclusive Stanford shore excursions, Zodiac cruises and lectures. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Aurora

Stateroom on Deck 3 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and portholes. (170–245 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $30,395 per person

  • Single: $45,595 per person

Balcony C

Stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (225–340 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $32,895 per person

  • Single: $49,345 per person

Balcony B

Stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (225–340 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $33,595 per person

  • Single: $50,395 per person

Balcony A

Stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (225–340 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $34, 395 per person

  • Single: $51,595 per person

Balcony Superior

Stateroom on Deck 4 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (328–433 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $41,195 per person

  • Single: $62,245 per person

Junior Suite

Stateroom on Deck 7 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (419 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $49,195 per person

  • Single: $73, 795 per person

Captain's Suite

Stateroom on Deck 4 with twin or king bedding, en suite bathroom and private balcony. (479 sq. ft., including balcony)

  • Double: $57,095 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 17-night cruise aboard the Greg Mortimer

  • Access to an expedition doctor aboard the ship

  • Port fees, permits and landing fees

  • 20 breakfasts, 19 lunches and 20 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Charter flight from King George Island to Punta Arenas, Chile

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $2,500-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. A second deposit of $10,000 per person is due on June 1, 2023. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. There is a cancellation fee of $1,250 per person until June 1, 2023, and $5,000 per person until September 19, 2023. After September 19, 2023, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,500-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in the Southern Ocean

Make your reservation now

