Positano town Amalfi coast, Italy
Crystal waters, dramatic cliffs, and breathtaking views

Amalfi Coast

Soak in the ancient sights and spectacular scenery along this famed, sun-drenched stretch of Italian coastline.

Overview

Revel in breathtaking coastal views

To many, the Amalfi Coast is Italy’s most beautiful region with its stunning seaside scenery, lovely cliffside towns and monumental ancient ruins. Explore the immense archaeological sites at Herculaneum and Pompeii and imagine what life must have been like in these Roman cities before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD.

On this program, we take advantage of Amalfi’s excellent location by staying in one hotel (overlooking the breathtaking Bay of Salerno) and taking day trips from a single, convenient home base to the incredible sites nearby including the Greek ruins at Paestum, the island of Capri, and the cliffside town of Positano.

Dates

May 16–23, 2024

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

18 years

