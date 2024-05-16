To many, the Amalfi Coast is Italy’s most beautiful region with its stunning seaside scenery, lovely cliffside towns and monumental ancient ruins. Explore the immense archaeological sites at Herculaneum and Pompeii and imagine what life must have been like in these Roman cities before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD.

On this program, we take advantage of Amalfi’s excellent location by staying in one hotel (overlooking the breathtaking Bay of Salerno) and taking day trips from a single, convenient home base to the incredible sites nearby including the Greek ruins at Paestum, the island of Capri, and the cliffside town of Positano.